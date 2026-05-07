Have monthly Android updates become a liability?
Pixel and Samsung updates have started introducing more problems than they solve.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Maybe frequent updates aren't a good idea. | Image by PhoneArena
There's such a thing as too much of a good thing. While regular updates theoretically protect you against evolving threats and keep old devices feeling fresh, the system is breaking down, especially for Pixel users, and increasingly for Samsung owners.
Lately, there have been many reports of updates breaking functionality in a way that undermines the user experience. While sporadic incidents like that might be acceptable, Google, in particular, is almost making customers dread upgrades. From battery drain to sluggish performance, Pixels have been plagued with a host of problems recently.
The situation is getting dire enough that some users are swearing off Google-made hardware entirely.
While things aren't as bad for Samsung users, the glitches are frequent enough for users to question whether these monthly downloads are even necessary.
This is making me wonder whether monthly updates are overrated and whether manufacturers should take a step back.
Inventing new problems
Android updates have become like a game of Russian roulette. | Image by PhoneArena
Lately, there have been many reports of updates breaking functionality in a way that undermines the user experience. While sporadic incidents like that might be acceptable, Google, in particular, is almost making customers dread upgrades. From battery drain to sluggish performance, Pixels have been plagued with a host of problems recently.
That might be forgivable if Google issued quick fixes. Instead, the company takes far too long to acknowledge issues and even longer to fix them.
The situation is getting dire enough that some users are swearing off Google-made hardware entirely.
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Welcome to the world of forced upgrades. Blown away this hasn't drawn any class actions yet
The waiting game
Google failed to address the battery depletion issue that is believed to be caused by the March Feature Drop in the May update. This is despite the cause of the problem being fairly obvious.
Now, Pixel customers have no choice but to hope for a fix next month. Or maybe the month after that?
Should manufacturers roll out updates less frequently?
A sour experience
Most modern Android devices are now supported for anywhere from four to seven years. That means more work for the software team. These overburdened employees are clearly struggling, resulting in updates that introduce more problems than they solve.
For a brand like Pixel, which is just now finding its stride in the market, these botched updates are a shot in the foot.
With core features such as performance and battery life compromised, even the most hardcore loyalists cannot justify sticking with an unreliable device.
Instead of letting frequent updates undo years of hard work, it's time to reassess the schedule.
Other manufacturers should follow suit before their teams and customers burn out, just like Google's have.
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