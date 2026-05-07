Have monthly Android updates become a liability?

A sour experience

Most modern Android devices are now supported for anywhere from four to seven years. That means more work for the software team. These overburdened employees are clearly struggling, resulting in updates that introduce more problems than they solve.For a brand like Pixel, which is just now finding its stride in the market, these botched updates are a shot in the foot.With core features such as performance and battery life compromised, even the most hardcore loyalists cannot justify sticking with an unreliable device.Instead of letting frequent updates undo years of hard work, it's time to reassess the schedule.Other manufacturers should follow suit before their teams and customers burn out, just like Google's have.