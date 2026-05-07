Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Best under $200: The Bose QuietComfort finally enter that bracket after 45% discount

The headphones deliver great sound, have top-tier ANC, and are a steal at this price.

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Deals Audio
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones outside.
A woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones outside. | Image by Bose

Bose is one of the titans in the audio segment, which is probably why you usually need to shell out a significant amount of cash to rock a set of headphones with its branding. Fortunately, a sweet deal on Amazon lets you upgrade your listening with some Bose cans at a much, much cheaper price than usual.

The headphones in question are the Bose QuietComfort, which are selling for 45% off. This lets you get a pair in Moonlight Grey for just under $200, saving you a whole $160 from their usual $359 cost. While the markdown isn’t offered directly by Amazon but by a third-party seller, you’ll still have 30 days to return the headphones in case there’s an issue.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $160 on Amazon!

$160 off (45%)
You can currently snag the Bose QuietComfort headphones for under $200, all thanks to a massive $160 discount at Amazon. These headphones are the perfect choice for anyone seeking a premium listening experience but don't want to overspend, as they offer high-end audio, top-tier noise cancellation, and comfort at a more reasonable price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


Given how much these puppies bring to the table and that there’s nothing to worry about, I urge you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible! According to my price trackers, the discount comes and goes, and there’s no telling how long it will stay up for grabs—another reason why acting quickly is crucial.

Sure, you could argue that these aren't the QuietComfort Ultras, and you’d be right. They aren’t on the level of Bose’s flagship cans, but they sit just below them.

In fact, compared to the first-generation Ultras, they only miss out on the dynamic head tracking and Immersive Audio features. So, you don’t get that fancy three-dimensional feeling when listening to music, but you still get the comfort, premium sound, and phenomenal ANC that Bose’s high-end cans are famous for—all for less than $200 with this deal.

They even support the Bose Music companion app, where you can fine-tune the audio and the ANC strength to match your preferences. And with up to 24 hours of listening time per charge, you’ll have plenty of power for your commute, the workday, the trip back home, and then some.

Ultimately, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute bargain while their price is sitting under the $200 mark. So, don’t dilly-dally and snatch a pair for less now while the deal lasts!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16170 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are under big pressure from smaller carriers... or are they?
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are under big pressure from smaller carriers... or are they?
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera