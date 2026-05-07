Best under $200: The Bose QuietComfort finally enter that bracket after 45% discount
The headphones deliver great sound, have top-tier ANC, and are a steal at this price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones outside. | Image by Bose
Bose is one of the titans in the audio segment, which is probably why you usually need to shell out a significant amount of cash to rock a set of headphones with its branding. Fortunately, a sweet deal on Amazon lets you upgrade your listening with some Bose cans at a much, much cheaper price than usual.
The headphones in question are the Bose QuietComfort, which are selling for 45% off. This lets you get a pair in Moonlight Grey for just under $200, saving you a whole $160 from their usual $359 cost. While the markdown isn’t offered directly by Amazon but by a third-party seller, you’ll still have 30 days to return the headphones in case there’s an issue.
Recommended For You
- Don’t miss out: Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals
Given how much these puppies bring to the table and that there’s nothing to worry about, I urge you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible! According to my price trackers, the discount comes and goes, and there’s no telling how long it will stay up for grabs—another reason why acting quickly is crucial.
Sure, you could argue that these aren't the QuietComfort Ultras, and you’d be right. They aren’t on the level of Bose’s flagship cans, but they sit just below them.
In fact, compared to the first-generation Ultras, they only miss out on the dynamic head tracking and Immersive Audio features. So, you don’t get that fancy three-dimensional feeling when listening to music, but you still get the comfort, premium sound, and phenomenal ANC that Bose’s high-end cans are famous for—all for less than $200 with this deal.
They even support the Bose Music companion app, where you can fine-tune the audio and the ANC strength to match your preferences. And with up to 24 hours of listening time per charge, you’ll have plenty of power for your commute, the workday, the trip back home, and then some.
Ultimately, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute bargain while their price is sitting under the $200 mark. So, don’t dilly-dally and snatch a pair for less now while the deal lasts!
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: