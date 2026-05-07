Best under $200: The Bose QuietComfort finally enter that bracket after 45% discount

Don’t miss out : Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals

Given how much these puppies bring to the table and that there’s nothing to worry about, I urge you to act fast and pull the trigger as soon as possible! According to my price trackers, the discount comes and goes, and there’s no telling how long it will stay up for grabs—another reason why acting quickly is crucial.Sure, you could argue that these aren't the QuietComfort Ultras, and you’d be right. They aren’t on the level of Bose’s flagship cans, but they sit just below them.In fact, compared to the first-generation Ultras, they only miss out on the dynamic head tracking and Immersive Audio features. So, you don’t get that fancy three-dimensional feeling when listening to music, but you still get the comfort, premium sound, and phenomenal ANC that Bose’s high-end cans are famous for—all for less than $200 with this deal.They even support the Bose Music companion app, where you can fine-tune the audio and the ANC strength to match your preferences. And with up to 24 hours of listening time per charge, you’ll have plenty of power for your commute, the workday, the trip back home, and then some.Ultimately, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute bargain while their price is sitting under the $200 mark. So, don’t dilly-dally and snatch a pair for less now while the deal lasts!