The budget OnePlus Buds 4 sell like hotcakes at this Amazon price

OnePlus' latest budget earbuds just became a lot more affordable.

Want a new pair of wireless earbuds with great sound quality and decent active noise cancellation for less than $100? The OnePlus Buds 4 might just be the ones to pick. Now 23% off at Amazon, these budget-friendly earbuds deliver even more value for money. 

Save 23% on the OnePlus Buds 4

$30 off (23%)
The budget-friendly OnePlus Buds 4 are a real hit right now. At the time of writing, you can grab the model in Storm Gray for 23% off, which lands it just under the $100 mark. This is a limited-time sale, so be quick and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon


Sure, those were even cheaper during the Black Friday shopping craze, but does that mean you should hold off for a better promo to appear? I don't think so. After all, it might take a while before these return to their lowest price ever. 

But who are these earbuds best suited for exactly? Put simply, they're perfect for users who like buds with a stem design and an affordable price. While they're not as premium as the AirPods Pro 3 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, they hold their own quite well against other budget models. 

For one thing, the OnePlus buds stand out with sound quality. Out of the box, you can expect audio quality that fits casual listeners' needs: thumping bass and clear vocals. 

Unlike some cheaper alternatives, the bass response doesn't muddy up the rest of the mix, which is always appreciated. Want to know more about audio performance? Our full OnePlus Buds 4 review breaks it down. 

As I mentioned, ANC works quite well, too. You can expect the lower-frequency noises to get drowned once it kicks in, though higher-pitched sounds will likely permeate. If you play music at low volume, chances are you won't even hear clacks and clicks, though. 

Again, the OnePlus Buds 4 aren't trying to compete with the best wireless earbuds. Instead, they're aimed at those who want decent sound, ANC on deck, and a good fit at an affordable price. If that sounds good enough to you, Amazon's promo should be on your radar. Grab these OnePlus buds and save 23% before this limited-time promo vanishes.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
