The budget OnePlus Buds 4 sell like hotcakes at this Amazon price
OnePlus' latest budget earbuds just became a lot more affordable.
Sure, those were even cheaper during the Black Friday shopping craze, but does that mean you should hold off for a better promo to appear? I don't think so. After all, it might take a while before these return to their lowest price ever.
But who are these earbuds best suited for exactly? Put simply, they're perfect for users who like buds with a stem design and an affordable price. While they're not as premium as the AirPods Pro 3 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, they hold their own quite well against other budget models.
For one thing, the OnePlus buds stand out with sound quality. Out of the box, you can expect audio quality that fits casual listeners' needs: thumping bass and clear vocals.
Unlike some cheaper alternatives, the bass response doesn't muddy up the rest of the mix, which is always appreciated. Want to know more about audio performance? Our full OnePlus Buds 4 review breaks it down.
Again, the OnePlus Buds 4 aren't trying to compete with the best wireless earbuds. Instead, they're aimed at those who want decent sound, ANC on deck, and a good fit at an affordable price. If that sounds good enough to you, Amazon's promo should be on your radar. Grab these OnePlus buds and save 23% before this limited-time promo vanishes.
