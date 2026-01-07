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Pixel Buds 2a turn into a best seller for shoppers on a budget with this limited-time deal

With good sound, decent ANC, and a comfy design, these are a no-brainer at their current sub-$100 price.

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Pixel Buds 2a on a white background.
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As one of PhoneArena’s elite bargain hunters, I just can’t resist a good deal. That’s why, the moment Amazon showed me that the Pixel Buds 2a are selling for just under $100 after a 23% discount, I opened the listing without thinking twice.

Sure, these are Google’s more affordable option, so they obviously don’t deliver the same experience as the top-of-the-line Pixel Buds Pro 2. However, for less than $100, I think they offer a lot of value and are a no-brainer choice for Pixel users seeking good sound and ANC on a budget.

Pixel Buds 2a: Save $30 on Amazon!

$30 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a sweet 23% discount on the Pixel Buds 2a, dropping them below $100. This means you can score a pair of some of the best budget earbuds out there and save $30 in the process. The earphones deliver good sound, solid ANC, and have a light and comfy design. They also boast an IP54 rating, making them perfect for the gym. Act fast and save now while you can!
Buy at Amazon
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With their 11mm drivers, they deliver crisp audio that most users will likely enjoy. But even if the default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily adjust it to your taste using the 5-band EQ in the Pixel Buds companion app. As for the active noise cancellation, it’s pretty decent given the price. While some high-pitched sounds might get through, most noises are silenced, leaving you to enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions.

All that is backed by a battery life of up to 7 hours with ANC on or up to 20 hours when you add the case. Now add a light and comfy design that will let you enjoy long listening sessions, and you get earbuds that not only sound great but also won’t cause ear fatigue. And with that IP54 dust and water resistance rating, you’ll have peace of mind that your earphones have high protection against dust and can survive splashes of water, making them suitable for the gym.

So, yeah! Obviously, the Pixel Buds 2a are a solid pick for less than $100. Therefore, my advice is not to miss out! Tap that deal button and score a pair at a bargain price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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