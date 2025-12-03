Samsung records another smashing success that has changed the foldable phone market
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 helped Samsung dominate the global foldables market.
2comments
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to deserved fanfare, and we’ve been hearing that it resulted in great sales numbers. Now, it’s finally time to learn more specifics about what’s likely one of the biggest wins for the Korean company this year.
Samsung is dominating the foldables market
Samsung continued to lead the global foldable smartphone market in Q3 2025 with an estimated 64% share of all shipments. Huawei is a distant second, with a 15% share, followed by Motorola, which has moved past Honor. Vivo, with a 4% share, is the fastest-growing brand, recording a 67% rise in shipments. Xiaomi, landing at number 6 with only 2% market share, has recorded a 54% decline in shipments.
The global foldables market in Q3 2025. | Image credit – CounterPoint Research
According to a newly released report by Counterpoint Research, Samsung recorded a 32% growth. The analysts said that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch gave the strongest uplift for the whole market.
Foldables are still niche devices
Huawei is the distant second in the foldables market. | Image credit – PhoneArena
While the overall foldable shipments grew 14% year-over-year during Q3 2025, they accounted for only 2.5% of the global smartphone market. That number will increase in 2026, as manufacturers keep improving the designs and features of their devices, and Apple enters the segment.
The long-rumored iPhone Fold is expected to launch in the second half of the year, which is likely to change the competitive dynamics on the market. Companies like Samsung and Huawei answer to that challenge with even more advanced devices, such as the Galaxy Z TriFold, which launched earlier this week.
Foldables are ready for the mainstream
Foldables have been around for some time, but this is the first time I feel I can recommend a foldable to anyone. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thin and durable enough to not feel awkward or intimidating. I believe Apple will make those devices even more appealing to the mainstream audience, leaving their price as the only major limiting factor.
