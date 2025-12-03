The overwhelmingly powerful Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are incredibly cheaper than ever

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
How many times have you seen me or other PhoneArena writers urging you to buy this or that product at this or that special price over the last few weeks? Hopefully, you didn't actually listen to us in regard to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which scored a solid $130 or so Black Friday discount from a $429 list price before dropping an additional 20 bucks today.

That's right, these super-premium over-ear cans with "world-class" noise cancellation technology are somehow more affordable now than at any point during Amazon's extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2025 festivities, as well as cheaper than ever before.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

$150 off (35%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Of course, "cheap" may not be the best way to describe a product that still costs more than many decent on-ear and over-ear Beats options on the market right now (like the Studio Pro and Solo 4), but it's definitely nice to see the QuietComfort Ultra match the (relative) affordability of the Sony WH-1000XM5 at the time of this writing.

You're not looking at the newest QuietComfort Ultra generation here, mind you, which obviously explains (at least in part) Amazon's great post-Cyber Monday generosity, but I still believe these are among the very best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy this Christmas.


Yes, both the noise-cancelling skills and overall sound quality are that good (to this day) that I don't think you (necessarily) need to splash the cash on the significantly pricier and only slightly better QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen).

The 24-hour battery life is... certainly not bad either (even when reduced to a maximum of 18 hours with Immersive Audio enabled), and the design is somehow just as comfortable as it is undeniably stylish. In short, this is a must-buy for audiophiles on tight budgets, although you do clearly need to hurry and place your Amazon.com order (in a black or "deep plum" colorway) before the new $150 discount inevitably goes away or back down to $130 (or less).

