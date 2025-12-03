Amazon still has Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL giant on sale at a mighty $350 discount, but not for long

Pixel 10 Pro





With a gargantuan 6.8-inch screen in tow, a super-sophisticated 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a hefty 5,200mAh battery under its hood, this thing is undoubtedly one of the With a gargantuan 6.8-inch screen in tow, a super-sophisticated 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a hefty 5,200mAh battery under its hood, this thing is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy right now, especially at a huge $350 discount.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $350 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $350 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon





That applies to an entry-level 256GB storage configuration that normally costs $1,199, as well as a 512 gig variant typically priced at $1,319, but not all color options are available at the same massive markdown at the time of this writing.





model, while if you're ready to "settle" for half the 512GB internal storage space, you can currently choose between Obsidian and Moonstone paint jobs. You can only save 350 bucks on an "Obsidian" (read black) flavor of that costlier Pixel 10 Pro XL model, while if you're ready to "settle" for half the 512GB internal storage space, you can currently choose between Obsidian and Moonstone paint jobs.

But that's probably not going to be true for a very long time, and something tells me this prolonged Cyber Monday deal as a whole will go away in a matter of hours. Remember, this is a bigger discount than what was available on and before Black Friday 2025 , and it also beats what retailers like Best Buy and Google itself are offering today.









Pixel 10 Pro XL can be a better choice and smarter "investment" than even Samsung's top-of-the-line At $350 under its regular prices, I believe theXL can be a better choice and smarter "investment" than even Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra , and not just for hardcore Google fans or so-called Android "purists."





highlights a lot of the reasons why you might want to pick this bad boy over virtually all the other Our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review highlights a lot of the reasons why you might want to pick this bad boy over virtually all the other best phones on the market right now, including top-tier camera performance, solid battery life, excellent build quality, and of course, sheer size and top-notch screen quality.

What comes after Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Cyber Wednesday? Cyber Week? Whatever you want to call it, Amazon's biggest sales event of 2025 is still live... kind of, allowing bargain hunters who didn't complete their holiday shopping over the last couple of weeks or so to minimize their spending on products like theXL.