Amazon still has Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL giant on sale at a mighty $350 discount, but not for long
Big screen, lots of power, huge discount, little time to act.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What comes after Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Cyber Wednesday? Cyber Week? Whatever you want to call it, Amazon's biggest sales event of 2025 is still live... kind of, allowing bargain hunters who didn't complete their holiday shopping over the last couple of weeks or so to minimize their spending on products like the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
With a gargantuan 6.8-inch screen in tow, a super-sophisticated 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a hefty 5,200mAh battery under its hood, this thing is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy right now, especially at a huge $350 discount.
That applies to an entry-level 256GB storage configuration that normally costs $1,199, as well as a 512 gig variant typically priced at $1,319, but not all color options are available at the same massive markdown at the time of this writing.
You can only save 350 bucks on an "Obsidian" (read black) flavor of that costlier Pixel 10 Pro XL model, while if you're ready to "settle" for half the 512GB internal storage space, you can currently choose between Obsidian and Moonstone paint jobs.
But that's probably not going to be true for a very long time, and something tells me this prolonged Cyber Monday deal as a whole will go away in a matter of hours. Remember, this is a bigger discount than what was available on and before Black Friday 2025, and it also beats what retailers like Best Buy and Google itself are offering today.
That triple camera system is without a doubt one of the key selling points here. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At $350 under its regular prices, I believe the Pixel 10 Pro XL can be a better choice and smarter "investment" than even Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, and not just for hardcore Google fans or so-called Android "purists."
Our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review highlights a lot of the reasons why you might want to pick this bad boy over virtually all the other best phones on the market right now, including top-tier camera performance, solid battery life, excellent build quality, and of course, sheer size and top-notch screen quality.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: