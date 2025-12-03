4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base
Trending:

Amazon still has Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL giant on sale at a mighty $350 discount, but not for long

Big screen, lots of power, huge discount, little time to act.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL screen
What comes after Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Cyber Wednesday? Cyber Week? Whatever you want to call it, Amazon's biggest sales event of 2025 is still live... kind of, allowing bargain hunters who didn't complete their holiday shopping over the last couple of weeks or so to minimize their spending on products like the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

With a gargantuan 6.8-inch screen in tow, a super-sophisticated 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a hefty 5,200mAh battery under its hood, this thing is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy right now, especially at a huge $350 discount.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$350 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$350 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

That applies to an entry-level 256GB storage configuration that normally costs $1,199, as well as a 512 gig variant typically priced at $1,319, but not all color options are available at the same massive markdown at the time of this writing. 

You can only save 350 bucks on an "Obsidian" (read black) flavor of that costlier Pixel 10 Pro XL model, while if you're ready to "settle" for half the 512GB internal storage space, you can currently choose between Obsidian and Moonstone paint jobs.

But that's probably not going to be true for a very long time, and something tells me this prolonged Cyber Monday deal as a whole will go away in a matter of hours. Remember, this is a bigger discount than what was available on and before Black Friday 2025, and it also beats what retailers like Best Buy and Google itself are offering today.


At $350 under its regular prices, I believe the Pixel 10 Pro XL can be a better choice and smarter "investment" than even Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, and not just for hardcore Google fans or so-called Android "purists."

Our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review highlights a lot of the reasons why you might want to pick this bad boy over virtually all the other best phones on the market right now, including top-tier camera performance, solid battery life, excellent build quality, and of course, sheer size and top-notch screen quality.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless