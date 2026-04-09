Motorola's upcoming Edge 70 Pro mid-ranger shows off its pizazz in newly leaked renders





That's right, you no longer have to imagine how the next member of the Motorola Edge family might look, as the always well-connected (and generally well-informed) folks over at YTechB have been able to get their hands on That's right, you no longer have to imagine how the next member of the Motorola Edge family might look, as the always well-connected (and generally well-informed) folks over at YTechB have been able to get their hands on some very sharp and unquestionably reliable pictures starring this impending Android phone in three glorious color options.

Each hue is prettier than the last one





As much as I dig the Motorola Razr (2026) design leaked earlier today , I think we can all agree at least one of the affordable foldable's three paint jobs is considerably less eye-catching and inspired than the others.



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Incredibly enough, that doesn't seem to be the case for the non-foldable Motorola Edge 70 Pro, which looks great in Pantone Titan (with a nylon-style tailored fabric finish), even better in a Wooden-textured colorway that doesn't have an official name confirmed just yet, and absolutely breathtaking in a Pantone Zinfandel (read maroon) shade with a matte red brushed finish.









Now, you may or may not agree with my personal ranking of those three hues and my characterization of each Edge 70 Pro model, but there's simply no way for anyone with an eye for fashion and style to look at this device in any color and call it boring or unremarkable.

But wait, there's more





Even more Edge 70 Pro variants, that is, at least according to what looks like a legit marketing image on the social media feed of a little-known leaker . That reveals the phone's "seize the night" tagline, as well as a fourth green colorway with a "satin-luxe finish" and a mysterious fifth option with a very exciting-sounding "marble finish."



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Clearly, Motorola is paying more attention to the premium appearance of the mid-range Edge 70 Pro than last year's Edge 60 Pro , which was only released in Pantone Shadow, Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape, and Walnut colors with nylon, leather, and wood-inspired finishes.









A "luxurious" marble-like texture has previously been used on the Pantone Lightest Sky edition of the Razr 60 foldable, and if it looks anything like that, the fifth Edge 70 Pro flavor might be the most visually attractive of them all.

These are some of the expected Motorola Edge 70 Pro specs





Quad-curved 6.7-inch P-OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology;

6,500mAh battery;

90W charging support;

50 + 10 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system;

50MP front-facing camera;

Android 16 ;

; IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

What about a price and release date?





Unfortunately, I really can't help you on those two fronts, especially with so few key specs and features etched in stone at the moment. Mind you, the camera and screen details listed above are mostly assumptions on my part, while the battery capacity and charging speeds are virtually confirmed, with the Edge 70 Pro expected to match its predecessor in the latter department and gain 500mAh of juice in the former.





Edge 60 Pro That doesn't exactly sound like a huge improvement, but because this is 2026 and the new Moto G Stylus is $100 costlier than the 2025 edition, I'm afraid the Edge 70 Pro is also likely to carry a higher price tag compared to the

Will you consider buying the Edge 70 Pro when it launches? Yes, and I already know which color I'll be getting. Maybe, but it depends on the specs. Maybe, but it depends on the price. Probably not. Definitely not. Vote 2 Votes





If I were to venture a guess, I'd expect this 2026 addition to the Motorola Edge roster to cost anywhere between €700 and €800 in Europe with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM, which would be pretty hard to stomach for fans of so-called budget 5G phones





In the US, the Edge 70 Pro is unlikely to get an official release, although a Motorola Edge (2026) with some shared characteristics and hopefully a price point of no more than $600 could well be in the works to follow in the footsteps of the $550 Edge (2025)

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