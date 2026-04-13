Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes

The next Motorola Edge phone is coming very soon.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android
A teaser image for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro
Motorola’s Edge 70 Pro teaser. | Image by Motorola
Motorola is rumored to be on a roll with the development of several Edge 70 series devices. One of those is the Edge 70 Pro, which we’ve already seen in some leaks, but now we have some official information, too.

Edge 70 Pro to come in three finishes


Motorola has started officially teasing the Edge 70 Pro on the website of the Indian retailer Flipkart. A dedicated microsite has revealed the slogan “seize the night” and the three finishes of the upcoming device, alongside three of its colors.

Recommended For You
The phone will be offered with satin-luxe, tailored-fabric, and marble finishes, which match earlier leaks. In the images, the colors of the finishes look like pistachio green, blue, and grayish white, respectively.

Coming very soon



While the teaser reveals almost no other details, the page’s web address suggests that the launch of the device could be on April 26. That would give Motorola about two weeks to slowly reveal everything about the Edge 70 Pro.

Recommended For You
One thing that appears important for the company is the camera and its performance in low light. Alongside the slogan of the page, the company also has a section about the camera titled “make moonlight your spotlight.”

What about the price and specs


The expected specs of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro are the following:  

  • Quad-curved 6.7-inch P-OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • 6,500mAh battery
  • 90W charging support
  • 50 + 10 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system
  • 50MP front-facing camera
  • Android 16
  • IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance
  • MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

While those are mostly speculation, there’s a high chance Motorola opts for something similar in the final version of the phone. That would make the Edge 70 Pro a relatively small upgrade to the Edge 60 Pro, which wouldn’t be such a surprise.

What is your favorite smartphone finish?
1 Votes


Considering the ongoing memory shortage and Motorola’s recent price hikes, it’s very likely the Edge 70 Pro will be pricier than its predecessor. Its European price could be anywhere between €700 and €800 for the version with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

Another limited release


Just like the Edge 60 Pro before it, the Edge 70 Pro is unlikely to make it to the US market. However, Motorola fans stateside may get a sequel to Edge (2025), and if that’s the case, we should start hearing about it soon.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried
Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
Apple’s foldable iPhone appears to be in big trouble
Apple’s foldable iPhone appears to be in big trouble
Apple releases iOS 26.5 Beta 2 confirming new features for Maps while fixing Messages bug
Apple releases iOS 26.5 Beta 2 confirming new features for Maps while fixing Messages bug