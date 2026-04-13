Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes
The next Motorola Edge phone is coming very soon.
0comments
Motorola’s Edge 70 Pro teaser. | Image by Motorola
Motorola is rumored to be on a roll with the development of several Edge 70 series devices. One of those is the Edge 70 Pro, which we’ve already seen in some leaks, but now we have some official information, too.
Motorola has started officially teasing the Edge 70 Pro on the website of the Indian retailer Flipkart. A dedicated microsite has revealed the slogan “seize the night” and the three finishes of the upcoming device, alongside three of its colors.
While the teaser reveals almost no other details, the page’s web address suggests that the launch of the device could be on April 26. That would give Motorola about two weeks to slowly reveal everything about the Edge 70 Pro.
One thing that appears important for the company is the camera and its performance in low light. Alongside the slogan of the page, the company also has a section about the camera titled “make moonlight your spotlight.”
The expected specs of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro are the following:
While those are mostly speculation, there’s a high chance Motorola opts for something similar in the final version of the phone. That would make the Edge 70 Pro a relatively small upgrade to the Edge 60 Pro, which wouldn’t be such a surprise.
Considering the ongoing memory shortage and Motorola’s recent price hikes, it’s very likely the Edge 70 Pro will be pricier than its predecessor. Its European price could be anywhere between €700 and €800 for the version with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.
Just like the Edge 60 Pro before it, the Edge 70 Pro is unlikely to make it to the US market. However, Motorola fans stateside may get a sequel to Edge (2025), and if that’s the case, we should start hearing about it soon.
Edge 70 Pro to come in three finishes
Motorola has started officially teasing the Edge 70 Pro on the website of the Indian retailer Flipkart. A dedicated microsite has revealed the slogan “seize the night” and the three finishes of the upcoming device, alongside three of its colors.
Recommended For You
The phone will be offered with satin-luxe, tailored-fabric, and marble finishes, which match earlier leaks. In the images, the colors of the finishes look like pistachio green, blue, and grayish white, respectively.
Coming very soon
The three finishes and colors teased by Motorola. | Image by Motorola
While the teaser reveals almost no other details, the page’s web address suggests that the launch of the device could be on April 26. That would give Motorola about two weeks to slowly reveal everything about the Edge 70 Pro.
Recommended For You
What about the price and specs
The expected specs of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro are the following:
- Quad-curved 6.7-inch P-OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- 6,500mAh battery
- 90W charging support
- 50 + 10 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system
- 50MP front-facing camera
- Android 16
- IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance
- MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability
While those are mostly speculation, there’s a high chance Motorola opts for something similar in the final version of the phone. That would make the Edge 70 Pro a relatively small upgrade to the Edge 60 Pro, which wouldn’t be such a surprise.
What is your favorite smartphone finish?
Considering the ongoing memory shortage and Motorola’s recent price hikes, it’s very likely the Edge 70 Pro will be pricier than its predecessor. Its European price could be anywhere between €700 and €800 for the version with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.
Another limited release
Just like the Edge 60 Pro before it, the Edge 70 Pro is unlikely to make it to the US market. However, Motorola fans stateside may get a sequel to Edge (2025), and if that’s the case, we should start hearing about it soon.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: