Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes

What is your favorite smartphone finish? I love metal I prefer glass I’d like to have wooden finish Textile for me I don’t care, I put a case over it anyways Vote 1 Votes

Another limited release

Edge 60 Pro

Considering the ongoing memory shortage and Motorola’s recent price hikes, it’s very likely the Edge 70 Pro will be pricier than its predecessor. Its European price could be anywhere between €700 and €800 for the version with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.Just like thebefore it, the Edge 70 Pro is unlikely to make it to the US market. However, Motorola fans stateside may get a sequel to Edge (2025), and if that’s the case, we should start hearing about it soon.