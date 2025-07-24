Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Surprise sale brings the Motorola Edge (2025) down to its best price ever

Amazon launched an exclusive, limited-time sale that knocks the Motorola Edge (2025) down to its lowest price ever. Don't miss out.

A person holds the Motorola Edge (2025) showcasing its rear design and camera module.
Motorola released its latest mid-ranger, the Edge (2025), months ago. And yet, discounts have been pretty slim, at least at Amazon and the official store. Until today! For a limited time, the Motorola phone is 20% off, which means you can buy it for less than $440 instead of almost $550.

Get the Motorola Edge (2025) for $110 off

$110 off (20%)
Amazon has launched an exclusive, limited-time promo that lets you buy the Motorola Edge (2025) at its lowest price ever. For a short while, you can save $110 on the mid-range device. Hurry up and save big at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

This is the first time we've encountered such a generous $110 discount since the phone's release. Even better, the deal is exclusive to Amazon. Yep, neither the official store nor Best Buy give you any discounts right now, making Amazon's promo all the more appealing. In other words, if you've been waiting for a solid price cut on this mid-range Android phone, now's your chance to grab it.

While tough to recommend at its standard price, the Edge (2025) is a pretty irresistible pick right now. It boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness in a sleek design, providing a fantastic visual experience (for a mid-range device). Inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, offering an adequate daily experience.

In our Motorola Edge (2025) review, we've shared detailed performance benchmarks to help you get a clear picture of its raw power. Here's the bottom line, though: while it holds its own, the device is less capable than the Pixel 9a. So, if you're a power user, the Google Pixel phone might be the better pick.

Motorola also packed this fella with a solid camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens — plus a 50MP selfie cam up front. Photos taken with it have satisfactory detail and slight oversharpening, which should be more than good enough for casual use.

Rounding things out are some AI features, a 5,200mAh battery, and two years of OS upgrades. The bottom line: while not the best mid-ranger on the market, the Motorola Edge (2025) is a very tempting option at this stunning $110 discount. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time sale before it disappears.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
