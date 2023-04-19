This Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) leak reveals new color options
Motorola makes some of the best Android phones on the market, especially for those looking for an entry-level or mid-range smartphone. The G Stylus series is part of the latter category and for several iterations now, it has been the go-to non-Galaxy S23 Ultra stylus phone.
Last year saw the release of the Moto G Stylus 2022 and its 5G counterpart. Both made for a significant improvement over their predecessor, with faster performance, better cameras and staple modern features such as NFC. Oh, they also had a headphone jack! As such, these were some of the best budget phones of 2022.
From the revealed images, we can confirm a bunch of info that we’ve already shared:
The camera array’s main sensor is prominently featured in tex: 50MP. That, however, still leaves room to speculate over the secondary camera. MySmartPrice reports that it will be either a 2MP depth sensor or a 12MP ultra-wide.
That being said, all of this is still speculation. While the Blue and Glam Pink colors of the G Stylus 2023 look really fresh, we’re still waiting for that official announcement. Once that is done, we’ll know for sure if everything mentioned here is fact or fiction.
That being said, it is time for yet another iteration of the G Stylus line and Motorola are certainly gearing up for it. We’ve seen image leaks galore, FCC certification entries and even leaked promo shots. Now, Twitter tipster SnoopyTech makes a comeback to reveal the Blue and Glam Pink color variants of the smartphone.
The new allegedly new color options for the Moto G Stylus 2023, as shown in the recent leaks.
- The return of the titular Stylus
- The presence of a 3,5mm headphone jack
- A SIM tray on the left edge of the phone
- USB Type-C on the bottom
- Centered hole-punch style selfie camera
- Square-shaped camera array on the back
The same publication also tipped about some of the specs of the Moto G Stylus 2023, such as:
- Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
- An 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- A 5000mAh battery limited to 10W of charging
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of Storage
- Android 13 out of the box
