Mysterious Moto G Stylus (2023) stars in its first big (high-res) leak





Prior to today, there weren't even any Moto G Stylus (2023) rumors to speak of, but now we have a super-crisp render leaked by the almost always reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks ) for the first time on Patreon









It's probably too soon to tell, but the overall design appears to be improved, with almost imperceptible side bezels, a reasonably thin "chin", an even smaller "forehead", as well as a cleaner and arguably sleeker rear cover that looks to be made from some sort of a leather-like material.





That's most likely plastic with an eye-catching pattern or finish, but it's definitely nice to see Motorola try something new after countless products sporting shiny back panels. The rear-facing camera system is also changed from both of last year's Moto G Stylus releases, this time around only including two sensors instead of three.





The primary shooter evidently comes with a 50 megapixel count and Ultra Pixel technology, while pretty much all of the other specs and features are still under wraps.





We do know the Moto G Stylus (2023) is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, and after a lengthy guessing game, Steve H. also revealed the handset measures precisely 9.29mm in thickness. That's roughly the same measurement as on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), making us hopeful that the 5,000mAh battery capacity will not be revised down.



