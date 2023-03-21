Behold the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2023) mid-ranger in all its glory in leaked promo images









A refined design, two rear cameras, and a large battery





Although the key selling point of a handset called Moto G Stylus (2023) is... abundantly clear, the latest batch of leaked product depictions seems to "confirm" a number of other important features and possible strengths over this year's competition in the sub-$400 segment.









Compared to its 2022 predecessor, the device pictured here today appears to sport a somewhat simpler design, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The square-shaped camera module doesn't protrude much from the phone's rear panel, which is always good, and the two imaging sensors should be capable and versatile enough to keep most buyers (on a tight budget) satisfied.





The camera specifications are not all out of the bag just yet, of course, but we do know the primary shooter will come equipped with a 50MP sensor and Quad Pixel technology promising to deliver the sharpest possible 12.5MP snapshots.





The secondary lens is a big question mark for the time being, while the tertiary 2MP depth sensor on the back of the Moto G Stylus (2022) was... largely useless, which means it won't exactly be sorely missed this time around.





The Moto G Stylus (2023) is also virtually guaranteed now to pack the same hefty 5,000mAh battery as its forerunner, which should be able to keep the lights on for a pretty long time between charges if the current screen resolution and refresh rate rumors pan out.

Other expected specs and a lot of unanswered questions





According to more than one source, this is a 90Hz HD+ 6.5-inch affair we're looking at here, which is just a little bit disappointing to hear considering that those are the exact same display specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2022)... minus the size.









Of course, the lack of screen upgrades is nowhere near as shocking as the use of the same MediaTek Helio G88 processor as last year, which has been tipped by a recent benchmark listing but could still prove inaccurate.





The Helio G88, however, cannot power a prospective 5G-capable version of the G Stylus (2023) that's likely to look identical at first glance to its non-5G sibling while almost certainly sporting a higher-quality Full HD+ panel of an unspecified size.





It remains to be seen what 5G-enabled chipset will be found inside Motorola 's sequel to the Snapdragon 695-powered G Stylus 5G (2022) and when this new phone might go official. If history is any indication, the "regular" Moto G Stylus (2023) will break cover first... any day now, followed by the 5G model one or two months later.