The Moto G Stylus (2025) is flying off the shelves after a $100 discount
It's the best choice if you want a phone with a stylus without overspending.
The e-commerce giant is currently selling this sleek-looking smartphone for $100 off, dropping its price below the $300 mark. The offer applies to the 256GB version and both color options available at the retailer. We should also point out that there’s a red “limited-time deal” banner, and Amazon has sold over 1K units in the past month. Since we don’t know how long the deal will last, we suggest acting quickly and saving now, as this bad boy has a lot to offer.
In fact, it’s the best choice if you want a phone with a stylus but don’t want to overspend on Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. Thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. Of course, it’s no powerhouse like the Ultra, so it might struggle with more demanding assignments or games, but you shouldn’t have any issues otherwise.
Something we didn’t like was its camera performance. Its 50MP main snapper is capable of taking pretty decent photos, but sometimes the pictures feel overprocessed. Also, we had times that the camera struggled with inconsistent exposure, leading to crushed blacks, poor shadow visibility, and colors that appeared slightly oversaturated.
We also quite liked its display when we reviewed it — check out our dedicated Moto G Stylus (2025) review here. The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on board rocks a 2712 x 1220 resolution, supports HDR, and offers pleasant visuals for the price. And you just have to appreciate that this bad boy has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest in its class. This will let you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.
That being said, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is more of a mid-range device rather than a flagship phone, so it’s completely normal not to excel in the camera department. In other words, we think the phone is worth grabbing if you need a dependable mid-ranger with a stylus and an affordable price. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, get one for less now while you can!
