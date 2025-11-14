The Moto G Stylus (2025) is flying off the shelves after a $100 discount





Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (25%) Amazon is selling the Moto G Stylus (2025) at its lowest price. For a limited time, you can snatch this bad boy for $100 off in both colors, offering incredible value for money. The phone offers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks and boasts a gorgeous display, allowing you to enjoy YouTube in great quality. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Check out more awesome phone deals on Amazon here



In fact, it’s the best choice if you want a phone with a stylus but don’t want to overspend on Samsung’s top-of-the-line



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy We also quite liked its display when we reviewed it — check out our dedicated



Something we didn’t like was its camera performance. Its 50MP main snapper is capable of taking pretty decent photos, but sometimes the pictures feel overprocessed. Also, we had times that the camera struggled with inconsistent exposure, leading to crushed blacks, poor shadow visibility, and colors that appeared slightly oversaturated.



That being said, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is more of a mid-range device rather than a flagship phone, so it’s completely normal not to excel in the camera department. In other words, we think the phone is worth grabbing if you need a dependable mid-ranger with a stylus and an affordable price. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, get one for less now while you can! In fact, it’s the best choice if you want a phone with a stylus but don’t want to overspend on Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra . Thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. Of course, it’s no powerhouse like the Ultra, so it might struggle with more demanding assignments or games, but you shouldn’t have any issues otherwise.We also quite liked its display when we reviewed it — check out our dedicated Moto G Stylus (2025) review here. The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on board rocks a 2712 x 1220 resolution, supports HDR, and offers pleasant visuals for the price. And you just have to appreciate that this bad boy has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest in its class. This will let you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.Something we didn’t like was its camera performance. Its 50MP main snapper is capable of taking pretty decent photos, but sometimes the pictures feel overprocessed. Also, we had times that the camera struggled with inconsistent exposure, leading to crushed blacks, poor shadow visibility, and colors that appeared slightly oversaturated.That being said, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is more of a mid-range device rather than a flagship phone, so it’s completely normal not to excel in the camera department. In other words, we think the phone is worth grabbing if you need a dependable mid-ranger with a stylus and an affordable price. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, get one for less now while you can!



Recommended Stories

Also Read:

Best early Black Friday phone deals Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile

Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus that won’t break the bank? We believe Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Moto G Stylus (2025) might be right up your alley.The e-commerce giant is currently selling this sleek-looking smartphone for $100 off, dropping its price below the $300 mark. The offer applies to the 256GB version and both color options available at the retailer. We should also point out that there’s a red “limited-time deal” banner, and Amazon has sold over 1K units in the past month. Since we don’t know how long the deal will last, we suggest acting quickly and saving now, as this bad boy has a lot to offer.