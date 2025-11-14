Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Pre-order Iconic Phones today to save 15%
Last chance!
Pre-order Iconic Phones today to save 15%
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Use the code PARENA15 on checkout to get 15% off your entire order. Offer expires 11:59 p.m. CST. (Currently available in the US only)

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is flying off the shelves after a $100 discount

It's the best choice if you want a phone with a stylus without overspending.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Moto G Stylus (2025).
       View now at Amazon  
Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus that won’t break the bank? We believe Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Moto G Stylus (2025) might be right up your alley.

The e-commerce giant is currently selling this sleek-looking smartphone for $100 off, dropping its price below the $300 mark. The offer applies to the 256GB version and both color options available at the retailer. We should also point out that there’s a red “limited-time deal” banner, and Amazon has sold over 1K units in the past month. Since we don’t know how long the deal will last, we suggest acting quickly and saving now, as this bad boy has a lot to offer.

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon is selling the Moto G Stylus (2025) at its lowest price. For a limited time, you can snatch this bad boy for $100 off in both colors, offering incredible value for money. The phone offers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks and boasts a gorgeous display, allowing you to enjoy YouTube in great quality. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Check out more awesome phone deals on Amazon here!

In fact, it’s the best choice if you want a phone with a stylus but don’t want to overspend on Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. Thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any hiccups. Of course, it’s no powerhouse like the Ultra, so it might struggle with more demanding assignments or games, but you shouldn’t have any issues otherwise.

We also quite liked its display when we reviewed it — check out our dedicated Moto G Stylus (2025) review here. The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on board rocks a 2712 x 1220 resolution, supports HDR, and offers pleasant visuals for the price. And you just have to appreciate that this bad boy has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest in its class. This will let you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.

Something we didn’t like was its camera performance. Its 50MP main snapper is capable of taking pretty decent photos, but sometimes the pictures feel overprocessed. Also, we had times that the camera struggled with inconsistent exposure, leading to crushed blacks, poor shadow visibility, and colors that appeared slightly oversaturated.

That being said, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is more of a mid-range device rather than a flagship phone, so it’s completely normal not to excel in the camera department. In other words, we think the phone is worth grabbing if you need a dependable mid-ranger with a stylus and an affordable price. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, get one for less now while you can!

Recommended Stories

Also Read:

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15194 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Verizon subscribers aren't surprised after alarming report about the carrier
Verizon subscribers aren't surprised after alarming report about the carrier
The release date, price tag, and key specs of Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold are (almost) set in stone
The release date, price tag, and key specs of Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold are (almost) set in stone
Early Black Friday deal slashes Galaxy Tab S10+ price by $150
Early Black Friday deal slashes Galaxy Tab S10+ price by $150

Latest News

Belkin issues safety recall for select chargers - check if your device is affected
Belkin issues safety recall for select chargers - check if your device is affected
Sustainable Tech Recycling: Get Paid to Declutter with Gadget Salvation
Sustainable Tech Recycling: Get Paid to Declutter with Gadget Salvation
Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings Apple's AirPods Pro 2 down to a ridiculously low price
Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings Apple's AirPods Pro 2 down to a ridiculously low price
Pixel 6 and up receive Call Recording feature
Pixel 6 and up receive Call Recording feature
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
T-Mobile T-Life is now what customers wanted it to be
T-Mobile T-Life is now what customers wanted it to be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless