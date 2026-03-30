Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details

Another iPhone 18 leak confirms Apple’s biggest design change this year.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone iPhone 18
Renders of the potential design and three colors of the iPhone 18 Pro.
iPhone 18 Pro renders. | Image by MacRumors
In the age of stagnant smartphone designs, Apple is gathering a lot of goodwill for relatively small changes. The iPhone 17 Pro was celebrated for its switch from a camera island to the so-called camera plateau, and now the iPhone 18 may pull off something similar.

The smaller Dynamic Island leaks in more images


Reports about the smaller Dynamic Island of the iPhone 18 phones have been intensifying, and we’ve already seen how it may look in an image. Now, another Weibo leaker has shared several more images that reveal the change in more detail.

Recommended For You



The new photos are of alleged iPhone 18 Pro screen protectors, which show the new dimensions of the Dynamic Island cutouts. The change is fully on the left-hand part of the Dynamic Island, which houses the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors.

Almost cut in half



Put in numbers, the change appears quite significant. The new set of cutouts is allegedly 13.49 mm wide, while on the iPhone 17 Pro it was 20.76 mm wide.

That’s the only visible change to the front side of the iPhone 18 Pro. Just like leaker Ice Universe tipped last week, the bezels appear to remain the same as on last year’s model.

Recommended For You

iPhone 18 Pro exclusive, maybe


Rumors about the Dynamic Island have been, well, dynamic. Apple was first rumored to use a single-hole design on its 2026 phones, but that reportedly didn’t work out, forcing the company to refrain from any changes.

What design change would make you buy an iPhone 18?
6 Votes


There’s still speculation that Apple could integrate some of the Face ID components under the display of its new phones. Earlier rumors claimed that the redesigned face recognition system will appear on all iPhone 18 models and the iPhone Air 2, but this latest leak says it will remain an iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max exclusive.

Not exactly groundbreaking


Even in Apple’s world, shrinking a display cutout doesn’t sound like an exhilarating change, especially in the context of virtually all its Android competitors. Punch-hole front cameras have been the standard for some time now, so the iPhone 18 will still look outdated.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Your Apple Watch will get two types of improvements with watchOS 27
Your Apple Watch will get two types of improvements with watchOS 27
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless