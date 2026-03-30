More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
Another iPhone 18 leak confirms Apple’s biggest design change this year.
0comments
iPhone 18 Pro renders. | Image by MacRumors
In the age of stagnant smartphone designs, Apple is gathering a lot of goodwill for relatively small changes. The iPhone 17 Pro was celebrated for its switch from a camera island to the so-called camera plateau, and now the iPhone 18 may pull off something similar.
Reports about the smaller Dynamic Island of the iPhone 18 phones have been intensifying, and we’ve already seen how it may look in an image. Now, another Weibo leaker has shared several more images that reveal the change in more detail.
Put in numbers, the change appears quite significant. The new set of cutouts is allegedly 13.49 mm wide, while on the iPhone 17 Pro it was 20.76 mm wide.
That’s the only visible change to the front side of the iPhone 18 Pro. Just like leaker Ice Universe tipped last week, the bezels appear to remain the same as on last year’s model.
Rumors about the Dynamic Island have been, well, dynamic. Apple was first rumored to use a single-hole design on its 2026 phones, but that reportedly didn’t work out, forcing the company to refrain from any changes.
There’s still speculation that Apple could integrate some of the Face ID components under the display of its new phones. Earlier rumors claimed that the redesigned face recognition system will appear on all iPhone 18 models and the iPhone Air 2, but this latest leak says it will remain an iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max exclusive.
Even in Apple’s world, shrinking a display cutout doesn’t sound like an exhilarating change, especially in the context of virtually all its Android competitors. Punch-hole front cameras have been the standard for some time now, so the iPhone 18 will still look outdated.
The smaller Dynamic Island leaks in more images
Reports about the smaller Dynamic Island of the iPhone 18 phones have been intensifying, and we’ve already seen how it may look in an image. Now, another Weibo leaker has shared several more images that reveal the change in more detail.
Recommended For You
The alleged iPhone 18 Pro screen protector. | Images by Weibo
The new photos are of alleged iPhone 18 Pro screen protectors, which show the new dimensions of the Dynamic Island cutouts. The change is fully on the left-hand part of the Dynamic Island, which houses the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors.
Almost cut in half
The difference between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island. | Image by Weibo
Put in numbers, the change appears quite significant. The new set of cutouts is allegedly 13.49 mm wide, while on the iPhone 17 Pro it was 20.76 mm wide.
That’s the only visible change to the front side of the iPhone 18 Pro. Just like leaker Ice Universe tipped last week, the bezels appear to remain the same as on last year’s model.
Recommended For You
iPhone 18 Pro exclusive, maybe
Rumors about the Dynamic Island have been, well, dynamic. Apple was first rumored to use a single-hole design on its 2026 phones, but that reportedly didn’t work out, forcing the company to refrain from any changes.
What design change would make you buy an iPhone 18?
There’s still speculation that Apple could integrate some of the Face ID components under the display of its new phones. Earlier rumors claimed that the redesigned face recognition system will appear on all iPhone 18 models and the iPhone Air 2, but this latest leak says it will remain an iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max exclusive.
Not exactly groundbreaking
Even in Apple’s world, shrinking a display cutout doesn’t sound like an exhilarating change, especially in the context of virtually all its Android competitors. Punch-hole front cameras have been the standard for some time now, so the iPhone 18 will still look outdated.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: