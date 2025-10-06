%The Marshall Emberton II is selling like hotcakes with this early Prime Day deal
Early Prime Day deal brings the Marshall Emberton II to its lowest price in months.
Prime Day is just around the corner, but Amazon is already letting you score a major deal on the Marshall Emberton II. One of Marshall’s most popular compact options has dropped under the $100 mark for the first time in months, making it a much easier choice for users on a budget.
If you were planning to get this premium portable Bluetooth speaker at a solid discount when Prime Day kicks off — you don’t have to wait. Get it for 44% off right now! But remember to strike the iron while it’s hot, as this promo is selling fast and might vanish soon.
The unit offers incredibly good audio quality for the price. Offering 360-degree sound with some bass and rich, prominent mids, it delivers excellent detail right out of the box. Since its audio isn’t as bass-heavy as some JBL competitors, downloading the Marshall app and using one of the EQ presets will help you get more low end from this puppy.
The best part? The Emberton II is already a hefty 44% off hours before Prime Day has started. If you’re after high-quality sound in a compact, durable, and stylish Marshall speaker, grab this one and save big right away. In case you’re still exploring options, there are plenty of exciting early October Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers to splurge on.
Rugged and stylish, the Emberton II is equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It also has an IP67 rating, making it exceptionally durable against dust and water. And that’s just the beginning.
And if you’re not satisfied with just how loud it gets on its own, pair it with other Emberton II speakers to achieve an even richer, louder soundstage. Factor in the 30+ hours of total playtime, and you’ve got one of the best compact Marshall speakers money can buy.
