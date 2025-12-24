Long time Pixel camera bug is still thriving after months of causing problems

Photos from important party disappear





portmafia9719 , "Last night was my friend’s pre-wedding and I took the responsibility to capture all the beautiful moments on my



Recommended For You He adds, "They aren’t in the trash. They aren't in the gallery. They aren’t anywhere. It’s like they never happened. I am going to be embarrassed as hell having to tell my friend that the photos I was responsible for just vanished into thin air." According to Redditor, "Last night was my friend’s pre-wedding and I took the responsibility to capture all the beautiful moments on my pixel 10 pro . I took so many shots, and I could see them "processing" and backing up throughout the night. I couldn’t even Quick Share them at the time because they were stuck in that backup/processing loop, so I figured I’d just wait until the morning when everything was synced. I wake up today and 35 of the photos are just...gone."He adds, "They aren’t in the trash. They aren't in the gallery. They aren’t anywhere. It’s like they never happened. I am going to be embarrassed as hell having to tell my friend that the photos I was responsible for just vanished into thin air."

This has been a problem for some Pixel users over the last few months





Idlehour_Knives said, "This exact thing happened to me. I lost like 20 important photos of my family." The issue is very widespread, which was noted by Reddit subscriber StimulatorCam who typed a couple of months ago, "There's been quite a number of people who have posted about similar issues happening to them. It seems that what happens is the photos get stuck in the 'processing' phase but never complete and then don't get written to file and get lost. I don't think anyone has successfully recovered them after this happens unfortunately." This is not a new problem for Pixel users . Another Redditor with the usernamesaid, "This exact thing happened to me. I lost like 20 important photos of my family." The issue is very widespread, which was noted by Reddit subscriberwho typed a couple of months ago, "There's been quite a number of people who have posted about similar issues happening to them. It seems that what happens is the photos get stuck in the 'processing' phase but never complete and then don't get written to file and get lost. I don't think anyone has successfully recovered them after this happens unfortunately."



Recommended For You





Some users have noticed that the word "processing" remained on the screen after taking a picture and it didn't disappear. If you notice this occurring, you need to restart your Pixel immediately. Otherwise, if you continue to take pictures with the "processing" label showing on the screen, it appears that none of the photos snapped will be saved on your phone.

These are the Pixel models affected





Pixel 10 series models. After all, if a picture is a thousand words, losing your important photos is like having hundreds of pages of meaningful notes disappear. Pixel models from the 8a to the Pixel 10 series appear to be involved. However, since this is the holiday season and there are many parties which continue through New Year's Day, your best bet is to watch for the "processing" bug on Pixel 6 throughseries models. After all, if a picture is a thousand words, losing your important photos is like having hundreds of pages of meaningful notes disappear.





Has this bug ever bitten you and your Pixel? Yes it did. 28.57% No, it hasn't so far. 66.86% I don't own a Pixel. 4.57% Vote 175 Votes





While most of the complaints deal with photographs, this bug also impacts videos as the words of Reddit user aguadulce_103 make clear. He wrote,"I think this just happened to me on a once in a lifetime trip. I don't know what happened, but I noticed when recording a video that it would stop recording and say there was an error after 5 seconds. I quickly googled and found a suggestion that said to restart. I did and didn't realize until several hours later that literally the one hour of a trip where I captured so many amazing moments was completely erased. I didn't notice anything about processing, but I was in the sun and not able to view my screen super well."

Typically, when something is not working correctly on your phone, rebooting the device immediately is usually the best course of action. A little help from a software update is also helpful. However, this is an issue that Google has not officially released a fix for although it seems to have affected quite a few Pixel users.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Expired