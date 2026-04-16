After getting a price hike, the marvelous Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a smart buy again at $250 off
Probably the best Lenovo tablet is on sale at a killer price for a presumably limited time with a keyboard and stylus included.
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Yes, you get ALL that for just $550 right now. | Image by Lenovo
If you like to consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you've probably noticed that this is not exactly an ideal time for, well, bargain hunting (at least in the tech space). That's because a lot of big (and even small) brands are currently struggling to weather a recent (and still ongoing) storm of rising component costs, finding themselves obligated to increase the retail prices of many of the world's best and most popular phones and tablets.
Lenovo was one of the companies that got the ball rolling a few weeks back, at least in the US, but fortunately (and rather predictably), some of the brand's recent price hikes have essentially been reversed with a new wave of deals today.
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The Yoga Tab Plus, for instance, initially jumped from a list price of $769.99 to $799.99, and while that revised tag is technically unchanged, you can now pay just $549.99 for the ultra-productive and reasonably powerful 12.7-inch Android giant.
That's a whopping $250 (or 31 percent) off the slate's current "regular" price, and although it doesn't make the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus quite as affordable as it was a little over a month ago... or back in February... or back in January, it arguably makes it a smarter buy than many of the best Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs around.
Keep in mind that something like the 13.1-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, for instance, has recently gone up from a starting price of $649.99 to $699.99 as well, and saving 150 bucks on that gargantuan Samsung mid-ranger might actually be a bigger challenge than spending $250 less than the (new) usual for the Yoga Tab Plus.
Undeniably the greatest thing about this relatively affordable Lenovo colossus, of course, is the keyboard pack included in the $549.99 price to allow you to seamlessly turn the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet into a full-blown laptop replacement, not to mention the handy stylus you're also getting at no extra charge.
This is an absolutely gorgeous tablet for that newly reduced price point. | Image by Lenovo
The 144Hz refresh rate-capable screen, 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology, and the 16GB RAM count are just a few other key selling points that make the Yoga Tab Plus deliver objectively better overall value than even Apple's latest M4-powered iPad Airs, which obviously come sans any productivity-enhancing or creativity-encouraging accessories included in their starting prices.
Could the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus go even lower than $549.99 again in the near future? I doubt it, but it's certainly not impossible, so keep that in mind too if you're thinking of making a purchase right now.
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