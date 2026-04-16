After getting a price hike, the marvelous Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a smart buy again at $250 off









Lenovo was one of the companies that Lenovo was one of the companies that got the ball rolling a few weeks back , at least in the US, but fortunately (and rather predictably), some of the brand's recent price hikes have essentially been reversed with a new wave of deals today.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $549 99 $799 99 $250 off (31%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You





The Yoga Tab Plus, for instance, initially jumped from a list price of $769.99 to $799.99, and while that revised tag is technically unchanged, you can now pay just $549.99 for the ultra-productive and reasonably powerful 12.7-inch Android giant.













Undeniably the greatest thing about this relatively affordable Lenovo colossus, of course, is the keyboard pack included in the $549.99 price to allow you to seamlessly turn the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered tablet into a full-blown laptop replacement, not to mention the handy stylus you're also getting at no extra charge.









The 144Hz refresh rate-capable screen, 10,200mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology, and the 16GB RAM count are just a few other key selling points that make the Yoga Tab Plus deliver objectively better overall value than even Apple's latest M4-powered iPad Airs , which obviously come sans any productivity-enhancing or creativity-encouraging accessories included in their starting prices.





Could the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus go even lower than $549.99 again in the near future? I doubt it, but it's certainly not impossible, so keep that in mind too if you're thinking of making a purchase right now.

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If you like to consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you've probably noticed that this is not exactly an ideal time for, well, bargain hunting (at least in the tech space). That's because a lot of big (and even small) brands are currently struggling to weather a recent (and still ongoing) storm of rising component costs, finding themselves obligated to increase the retail prices of many of the world's best and most popular phones and tablets.