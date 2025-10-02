Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is once again a top pick at $80 off

Everyday entertainment just got cheaper — save $80 on the Lenovo Tab M11.

Want a cheap Android tablet for everyday entertainment for just $120? The Lenovo Tab M11 might just fit the bill. This ultra-budget device is once again sporting a pretty sweet $80 discount at the official store, landing it right into your budget sweet spot — $119.99.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is $80 off

$119 99
$199 99
$80 off (40%)
The Lenovo Tab M11 is an everyday device that's ideal for everyday entertainment, which is now an even easier choice for users on a budget. Why? Because Lenovo is currently offering it for $80 off its original price. That brings the 4/64GB model just under $120. Don's miss out on this bargain.
Given that this device usually costs just $199.99, it’s obviously very far from the best Android tablet on the market, spec-wise. With its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it’s perfectly suitable for browsing, email checking, and video streaming. Just don’t expect it to become your multitasking beast.

Speaking of streaming, the device packs an 11-inch WUXGA display with a decent 90Hz refresh rate, offering more than solid visuals for the price. Plus, with four speakers on deck, optimized for Dolby Atmos, it delivers great audio quality. On the downside, Lenovo claims brightness reaches just 400 nits, so it might struggle under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, you have a Helio G88 chip, which handles daily tasks perfectly fine, as we mentioned earlier. It also offers storage expansion options up to 1TB, but you’d have to purchase a microSD card separately.

When it comes to battery life, this ultra-affordable device doesn’t disappoint one bit. It features a 7,040mAh battery, which should last up to 10 hours on a single charge. That’s more than enough for a binge-watching session!

What about software support? The Tab M11 gets regular OS upgrades until Android 15, so it’s not a champ on that front. On the bright side, security updates will continue until 2028, so you won’t have to worry about reliability for a few more years.

At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab M11 can’t compete with mid-range options, let alone flagship devices. But if you’re after a simple, everyday device that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, it’s more than worth it. Get yours and save $80 with Lenovo’s latest promo.

