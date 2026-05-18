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Affordable Galaxy Tab A11+ turns into a hot choice for bargain hunters after a lovely discount

This is definitely a no-brainer for less than $210.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
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A Galaxy Tab A11+ on a white background.
It's a pretty sleek-looking tablet, don't you think? | Image by Samsung

I just can’t turn a blind eye to a sweet deal on an already affordable tablet. And Amazon's current offer on the Galaxy Tab A11+ is exactly that.

The e-commerce giant is selling Sammy’s latest budget-friendly slate for 16% less, slashing $40 off its price. This lets you pick one up for under $210, which is definitely a tempting price for all the value this fella brings to the table.

Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB: Save $40 on Amazon!

$40 off (16%)
At just under $210 on Amazon right now, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is an absolute bargain. Samsung packed this budget-friendly tablet with a Full HD+ display, reliable day-to-day performance, and even seven years of software updates. Act fast and save with this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon
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Now, to manage your expectations correctly, I should point out that the Galaxy Tab A11+ isn’t among the devices that will stun you with out-of-this-world performance and a gorgeous display. Instead, it was meant for people who are after a wallet-friendly tablet that offers dependable performance for day-to-day tasks and lets you watch videos in pretty decent quality on the go. And I can firmly say that our friend here ticks every single one of these boxes.

I already said that you can snatch it for just south of $210, so it won’t strain your budget by any means. In addition to that, its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, has enough firepower to tackle stuff like web browsing, scrolling through Insta, and watching YouTube without breaking a sweat.

Its 11-inch LCD display, on the other hand, boasts a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio and even supports a 90Hz refresh rate. All that means it offers high-quality visuals, has the preferred screen ratio for watching movies, and everything you do should feel pretty fast. And if that’s not enough, you also get a quad-speaker audio system that supports Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive viewing and audio experience.

Just as I told you, the Galaxy Tab A11+ ticks all the right boxes. So, don’t hesitate! If you feel it fits the bill, tap either of the two deal buttons in the article and snag yours at a bargain price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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