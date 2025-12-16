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Monumental $500 discount turns this Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal of the day into a deal of a lifetime

Best Buy's greatest ever Tab S10 Ultra promotion is available today and only today.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with S Pen
If you found Samsung's $400 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount impressive yesterday, wait until you see how much you can save today (and today only) on the 2024-released 14.6-inch colossus at Best Buy.

For the first time ever (at least as far as I can remember), the S Pen-wielding Tab S10 Ultra with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor under its hood is selling for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual, and no, you don't have to splash out on an expensive 1TB storage variant to maximize your holiday savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$699 99
$1199 99
$500 off (42%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color
Buy at BestBuy

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That's because it's actually the entry-level 256GB configuration that costs $699.99 instead of $1,199.99 for a super-limited time in a Moonstone Gray colorway, and I really can't stress enough how much bang you'll receive for your buck here if you hurry.

Technically, this is not the best Android tablet money can buy right now, with the newer Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra packing a slightly faster processor... and offering very few other notable upgrades at a significantly higher price.

As such, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an objectively better deal as part of Best Buy's latest 24-hour-only sale, rivaling some of Apple's top iPad options in many ways and even eclipsing them in terms of versatility and creativity with the help of that aforementioned bundled stylus.


Yes, Samsung's signature S Pen is included in the tablet's heavily reduced $699.99 price, although that's far from the Android giant's only big strength and key selling point. The razor-thin 5.4mm profile, super-premium metal-and-glass construction, generous 12GB RAM count, hefty 11,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and powerful quad speaker system are all outstanding features that make the Tab S10 Ultra one of the all-around greatest tablets you can (still) buy before Christmas. Just don't wait too long before placing your Best Buy order.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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