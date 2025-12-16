Monumental $500 discount turns this Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal of the day into a deal of a lifetime
Best Buy's greatest ever Tab S10 Ultra promotion is available today and only today.
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If you found Samsung's $400 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount impressive yesterday, wait until you see how much you can save today (and today only) on the 2024-released 14.6-inch colossus at Best Buy.
For the first time ever (at least as far as I can remember), the S Pen-wielding Tab S10 Ultra with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor under its hood is selling for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual, and no, you don't have to splash out on an expensive 1TB storage variant to maximize your holiday savings.
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That's because it's actually the entry-level 256GB configuration that costs $699.99 instead of $1,199.99 for a super-limited time in a Moonstone Gray colorway, and I really can't stress enough how much bang you'll receive for your buck here if you hurry.
Technically, this is not the best Android tablet money can buy right now, with the newer Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra packing a slightly faster processor... and offering very few other notable upgrades at a significantly higher price.
As such, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an objectively better deal as part of Best Buy's latest 24-hour-only sale, rivaling some of Apple's top iPad options in many ways and even eclipsing them in terms of versatility and creativity with the help of that aforementioned bundled stylus.
That's a lot of (gorgeous) screen for not that much money right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Yes, Samsung's signature S Pen is included in the tablet's heavily reduced $699.99 price, although that's far from the Android giant's only big strength and key selling point. The razor-thin 5.4mm profile, super-premium metal-and-glass construction, generous 12GB RAM count, hefty 11,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and powerful quad speaker system are all outstanding features that make the Tab S10 Ultra one of the all-around greatest tablets you can (still) buy before Christmas. Just don't wait too long before placing your Best Buy order.
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