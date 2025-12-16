Monumental $500 discount turns this Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal of the day into a deal of a lifetime





For the first time ever (at least as far as I can remember), the S Pen-wielding Tab S10 Ultra with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor under its hood is selling for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual, and no, you don't have to splash out on an expensive 1TB storage variant to maximize your holiday savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $699 99 $1199 99 $500 off (42%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Recommended For You





That's because it's actually the entry-level 256GB configuration that costs $699.99 instead of $1,199.99 for a super-limited time in a Moonstone Gray colorway, and I really can't stress enough how much bang you'll receive for your buck here if you hurry.









is an objectively better deal as part of Best Buy's latest 24-hour-only sale, rivaling some of Apple's As such, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an objectively better deal as part of Best Buy's latest 24-hour-only sale, rivaling some of Apple's top iPad options in many ways and even eclipsing them in terms of versatility and creativity with the help of that aforementioned bundled stylus.









Yes, Samsung 's signature S Pen is included in the tablet's heavily reduced $699.99 price, although that's far from the Android giant's only big strength and key selling point. The razor-thin 5.4mm profile, super-premium metal-and-glass construction, generous 12GB RAM count, hefty 11,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and powerful quad speaker system are all outstanding features that make the Tab S10 Ultra one of the all-around greatest tablets you can (still) buy before Christmas. Just don't wait too long before placing your Best Buy order.

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