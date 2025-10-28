Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Amazon is selling the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a rare $100 discount

Big screen + S Pen + razor-thin profile + $100 discount = one of the best value propositions in the Android tablet landscape right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Do you like jumbo-sized Android tablets but don't want to spend a small fortune on Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or the 2024-released Tab S10 Ultra? I'm not going to falsely claim that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is an ultra-affordable giant, but at a regular price of $650 and up, it's certainly a lot cheaper than its aforementioned "cousins."

If you hurry, you can knock that down by $100 in a single silver colorway or opt for a 256GB storage variant that normally costs $749.99 and save 100 bucks in silver, blue, or gray hues.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$100 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver Color, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$100 off (13%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

That obviously means the entry-level configuration only comes with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, but also 8GB RAM instead of the pricier model's 12GB memory count. So, yes, if you can afford it (and care a lot about your slate's multitasking skills), you should definitely spend the extra $100 and go with the higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus variant.

At its core, of course, this remains a mid-range device, with an unremarkable Exynos 1580 processor under the hood and an LCD screen in tow capable of refreshing your videos and games at a 90Hz rate. Then again, those specs are only mediocre if you compare them with what the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra offer, otherwise being very likely to keep all but the most demanding users satisfied.

Keep in mind, for instance, that Apple's 2025-released iPad Air duo doesn't even support 90Hz display refresh rate technology, and you might realize that the value proposition of a Tab S10 FE+ is stronger than it looks at first glance.


And that's before you consider the mid-ranger's built-in S Pen, razor-thin 6mm profile, IP68 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most importantly, the stellar long-term software support. That's right, you're looking at a product guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS updates, which is something not many Android tablets (in any price bracket) can currently match.

Amazon's fresh $100 discount, which is unlikely to last long, hasn't even been seen on Prime Day earlier this month, making the 13.1-inch colossus (with a stylus) more affordable than ever before.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
198 stories
28 Oct, 2025
Amazon is selling the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a rare $100 discount
22 Oct, 2025
Massive $240 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ impossible to resist
21 Oct, 2025
The first sweet Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount is back in the game
08 Oct, 2025
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen scores higher-than-ever discounts of up to $190
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless