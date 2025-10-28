Amazon is selling the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a rare $100 discount

Android tablets





If you hurry, you can knock that down by $100 in a single silver colorway or opt for a 256GB storage variant that normally costs $749.99 and save 100 bucks in silver, blue, or gray hues.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $100 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $100 off (13%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





variant. That obviously means the entry-level configuration only comes with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, but also 8GB RAM instead of the pricier model's 12GB memory count. So, yes, if you can afford it (and care a lot about your slate's multitasking skills), you should definitely spend the extra $100 and go with the higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus variant.





At its core, of course, this remains a mid-range device, with an unremarkable Exynos 1580 processor under the hood and an LCD screen in tow capable of refreshing your videos and games at a 90Hz rate. Then again, those specs are only mediocre if you compare them with what the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra offer, otherwise being very likely to keep all but the most demanding users satisfied.

Keep in mind, for instance, that Apple's 2025-released iPad Air duo doesn't even support 90Hz display refresh rate technology, and you might realize that the value proposition of a Tab S10 FE+ is stronger than it looks at first glance.









Android tablets And that's before you consider the mid-ranger's built-in S Pen, razor-thin 6mm profile, IP68 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most importantly, the stellar long-term software support. That's right, you're looking at a product guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS updates, which is something not many(in any price bracket) can currently match.





Amazon's fresh $100 discount, which is unlikely to last long, hasn't even been seen on Prime Day earlier this month, making the 13.1-inch colossus (with a stylus) more affordable than ever before.