Weeks after its release, the mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with AI and a pen is hugely discounted
You clearly don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this outstanding "flash sale", which makes a remarkably affordable tablet... even more remarkable.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You don't need to spend a small fortune ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season on a remarkably thin, handsome, and respectably powerful "AI-enhanced" tablet, at least if you hurry and take advantage of the latest (and greatest) Lenovo Idea Tab Plus deal.
This is a 12.1-inch giant released stateside at the beginning of September at an already stunningly low $289.99 price for what it brings to the table in its battle against Apple's newest iPad Airs and Android mid-rangers like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus.
Marked down to $239.99 incredibly soon after its US launch and $229.99 a couple of weeks back, the Idea Tab Plus is somehow even cheaper today on its manufacturer's official regional website, fetching $219.99 as part of a "flash sale" that's obviously likely to go away before long.
That means you should definitely not waste another second and pull the trigger here if you think an Android tablet with a lot of screen real estate, an ultra-thin 6.29mm profile, 8GB RAM, and a bunch of nifty AI tricks up its sleeve could brighten up your Christmas.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is clearly not in the same league as the aforementioned iPad Air (M3) duo in terms of raw speed, which is why the pricing difference is so unbelievably massive.
That's a pretty nice display for such an affordable tablet. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
But this bad boy is currently a lot more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo as well, and Samsung's latest jumbo-sized mid-rangers don't exactly hold a major advantage as far as raw power or versatility are concerned.
Believe it or not, your 220 bucks are enough to cover a handy Lenovo Tab Pen in addition to the Idea Tab Plus itself, and that 12.1-inch display is both sharp and smooth... enough, with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities. Basically, you're looking at a heavyweight value champion here, and the chances of seeing that price point further reduced by Christmas are pretty much non-existent. And yes, that includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
20 Oct, 2025Weeks after its release, the mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with AI and a pen is hugely discounted The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $250 off and down to its best price ever The well-rounded Lenovo Tab Plus just dropped under $200 at Amazon
15 Oct, 2025Now only $119.99, the Lenovo Tab M11 is your perfect choice for everyday use
13 Oct, 2025Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: