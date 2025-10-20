Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Weeks after its release, the mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with AI and a pen is hugely discounted

You clearly don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this outstanding "flash sale", which makes a remarkably affordable tablet... even more remarkable.

You don't need to spend a small fortune ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season on a remarkably thin, handsome, and respectably powerful "AI-enhanced" tablet, at least if you hurry and take advantage of the latest (and greatest) Lenovo Idea Tab Plus deal.

This is a 12.1-inch giant released stateside at the beginning of September at an already stunningly low $289.99 price for what it brings to the table in its battle against Apple's newest iPad Airs and Android mid-rangers like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

$219 99
$289 99
$70 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
Buy at Lenovo

Marked down to $239.99 incredibly soon after its US launch and $229.99 a couple of weeks back, the Idea Tab Plus is somehow even cheaper today on its manufacturer's official regional website, fetching $219.99 as part of a "flash sale" that's obviously likely to go away before long.

That means you should definitely not waste another second and pull the trigger here if you think an Android tablet with a lot of screen real estate, an ultra-thin 6.29mm profile, 8GB RAM, and a bunch of nifty AI tricks up its sleeve could brighten up your Christmas.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is clearly not in the same league as the aforementioned iPad Air (M3) duo in terms of raw speed, which is why the pricing difference is so unbelievably massive.


But this bad boy is currently a lot more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo as well, and Samsung's latest jumbo-sized mid-rangers don't exactly hold a major advantage as far as raw power or versatility are concerned.

Believe it or not, your 220 bucks are enough to cover a handy Lenovo Tab Pen in addition to the Idea Tab Plus itself, and that 12.1-inch display is both sharp and smooth... enough, with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities. Basically, you're looking at a heavyweight value champion here, and the chances of seeing that price point further reduced by Christmas are pretty much non-existent. And yes, that includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

