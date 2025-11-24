At 36 percent off, this affordable Lenovo tablet is a Black Friday must-buy

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Idea Tab
Are you finding it difficult to choose the best budget tablet for you this holiday season from Lenovo or Samsung's rich selection of diverse (and a little confusing) Android mid-rangers with surprisingly premium designs and respectable specs?

Allow me to make your decision... even harder today with a killer Lenovo Idea Tab Black Friday 2025 deal that somehow managed to escape my radar for the first few days of the device manufacturer's special sales event.

Lenovo Idea Tab

$119 99
$189 99
$70 off (37%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Both Lenovo and Best Buy are selling the affordable 11-incher at a lower-than-ever price of $119.99 with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space. Now, that former spec doesn't exactly make this a multitasking powerhouse, but digital hoarders should find the latter number more than satisfying... for just a little over a Benjamin.

Other satisfying (at the very least) features and capabilities include a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, a reasonably hefty 7,040mAh battery purportedly able to keep the lights on for a full day's work between fast 20W charges, pre-loaded Android 15 software, two guaranteed OS upgrades, and four years of regular security patches.

That large 11-inch display is not only large, but sharp and smooth as well, with 90Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, while the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor... could definitely be worse for the Lenovo Idea Tab's price bracket. 

In the same price bracket, you can't really find any Samsung tablets this Black Friday... season, with the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, for instance, currently starting at $150 and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) fetching $160 and up after some otherwise very substantial markdowns.

Your only other (half) decent ultra-affordable choice is therefore a different member of Lenovo's expansive Android tablet family, which is... nowhere near as impressive. In short, I believe you should absolutely pull the trigger here before the unprecedented Lenovo Idea Tab deal inevitably goes away. Don't forget, all good (and even great) things eventually come to an end.

Why you can trust PhoneArena's deals coverage
We have published over 15290 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers.
