T-Mobile may startle you with its next request
T-Mobile reps may request screen access, and that's not even the core issue.
T-Mobile representatives will be required to remotely view the user's screen when making a sale, according to a couple of people claiming to be employees. This rule has apparently been instated to prepare customers for store closures.
T-Mobile requires people visiting its stores to use the T-Life app for processes such as line addition and account activation. The carrier has now asked reps to request customers to share their screens with them to help them with transactions.
Since it will be up to customers whether they want to share their screen or not, and sensitive information will be blocked out, this hardly seems like an issue. Besides, since reps already have access to your account information, the contents of the T-Life app won't be anything new to them. It's also worth noting that T-Life already records activity within it, though this feature can be toggled off.
By requiring reps to ask to be able to see customers' phones but keeping it optional, T-Mobile seems to be taking the temperature of the customer base. Apparently, the company wants T-Mobile reps to teach customers how to do transactions on their own, which ties into its alleged plan of shuttering stores.
T-Mobile is already aggressively pushing a self-service model, and doesn't shy away from turning away customers who don't have T-Life on their phone.
T-Mobile now allows AT&T and Verizon customers to use T-Life to switch to it in 15 minutes. The company is relentlessly pursuing its digital strategy, and T-Life is central to it.
While customers may be taken aback by the screen share request, the bigger story is T-Mobile's steady push to reduce its customer reliance on store staff. Though tech-savvy customers may find this acceptable, the new direction is unlikely to be welcomed by all.
T-Mobile increasingly requires the use of the T-Life app for in-store transactions, including upgrades to a new phone and new customers joining the carrier.
Reps may insist on screen sharing
T-Mobile requires people visiting its stores to use the T-Life app for processes such as line addition and account activation. The carrier has now asked reps to request customers to share their screens with them to help them with transactions.
Customers will reportedly be under no obligation to share their screens, though, and even if they accept the remote share request, the sharing will be limited to T-Life. Employees will not be able to see sensitive data such as payment information.
Reps will have access to screen share on their tablets so they can access your phone screen to "guide you through the transaction". There is no negotiation, reps will be required to screen share into your phone on every upgrade, added line, in store order, or account activation. You can deny it from your phone side but it is expectation for every rep
Not necessarily something to worry about
Since it will be up to customers whether they want to share their screen or not, and sensitive information will be blocked out, this hardly seems like an issue. Besides, since reps already have access to your account information, the contents of the T-Life app won't be anything new to them. It's also worth noting that T-Life already records activity within it, though this feature can be toggled off.
The request may still come across as invasive, and there's no telling if screen sharing will be made mandatory in the future. After all, T-Mobile has steadily trained its customers to use T-Life for almost everything in the two years since its launch.
By requiring reps to ask to be able to see customers' phones but keeping it optional, T-Mobile seems to be taking the temperature of the customer base. Apparently, the company wants T-Mobile reps to teach customers how to do transactions on their own, which ties into its alleged plan of shuttering stores.
T-Mobile is already aggressively pushing a self-service model, and doesn't shy away from turning away customers who don't have T-Life on their phone.
The path to a self-service model
T-Mobile now allows AT&T and Verizon customers to use T-Life to switch to it in 15 minutes. The company is relentlessly pursuing its digital strategy, and T-Life is central to it.
While customers may be taken aback by the screen share request, the bigger story is T-Mobile's steady push to reduce its customer reliance on store staff. Though tech-savvy customers may find this acceptable, the new direction is unlikely to be welcomed by all.
We have asked T-Mobile for comment and will update the article if we hear back.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: