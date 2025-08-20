Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Doorbuster Lenovo sale puts the AI-enhanced Idea Tab Pro back in the spotlight

The mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Pro punches above its weight, especially at $110 off.

Looking for a mid-range Android tablet with some high-class features? The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a great option to consider. With an asking price of $389.99 and Gemini AI extras, quick file sharing, and a stylus at no extra cost, this is a solid device for casual use, learning, and play. The best part about it? It’s on sale at the Lenovo Store, where you can now get it for $110 off its original price.

Get the Idea Tab Pro for $110 off

$279 99
$389 99
$110 off (28%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a great budget-friendly tablet with some premium features and now, a more affordable price. Lenovo's doorbuster sale lets you get the 8/128GB model for $110 off. The tablet ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus at no extra cost.
If you’ve been following price cuts for that particular device, you probably know this isn’t the first time we’ve highlighted this deal. However, you won’t find the device at a better discount at Amazon or Best Buy right now. In other words, this is as good as it gets for the moment.

The Idea Tab Pro is a solid Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) competitor. It features a larger 12.7-inch 3K display with a decidedly impressive 144Hz refresh rate, delivering a smoother scrolling experience and solid visuals for the price.

Performance isn’t half bad either, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip. You can expect this device to handle everyday tasks, light gaming, and casual multitasking without breaking a sweat. That said, since this is an affordable device, it doesn’t give you the same potential as the high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or the iPad Pro M4.

A nice extra for students is the integration of Gemini features. This bad boy supports Circle to Search, allowing you to quickly find answers or references without switching apps. On top of all that, with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, you can quickly take notes during classes or make video screenshots — a welcome extra for learners. In addition, the slate packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery paired with impressive 45W wired charging speeds (for a mid-range tablet).

However you look at it, the Idea Tab Pro is a pretty great mid-ranger. Granted, it’s not the best tablet money can buy, but now that it’s $110 off at Lenovo, it’s way more tempting. Get yours and save big with this doorbuster sale while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
