Doorbuster Lenovo sale puts the AI-enhanced Idea Tab Pro back in the spotlight
The mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Pro punches above its weight, especially at $110 off.
Looking for a mid-range Android tablet with some high-class features? The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a great option to consider. With an asking price of $389.99 and Gemini AI extras, quick file sharing, and a stylus at no extra cost, this is a solid device for casual use, learning, and play. The best part about it? It’s on sale at the Lenovo Store, where you can now get it for $110 off its original price.
If you’ve been following price cuts for that particular device, you probably know this isn’t the first time we’ve highlighted this deal. However, you won’t find the device at a better discount at Amazon or Best Buy right now. In other words, this is as good as it gets for the moment.
Performance isn’t half bad either, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip. You can expect this device to handle everyday tasks, light gaming, and casual multitasking without breaking a sweat. That said, since this is an affordable device, it doesn’t give you the same potential as the high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or the iPad Pro M4.
However you look at it, the Idea Tab Pro is a pretty great mid-ranger. Granted, it’s not the best tablet money can buy, but now that it’s $110 off at Lenovo, it’s way more tempting. Get yours and save big with this doorbuster sale while it lasts.
The Idea Tab Pro is a solid Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) competitor. It features a larger 12.7-inch 3K display with a decidedly impressive 144Hz refresh rate, delivering a smoother scrolling experience and solid visuals for the price.
A nice extra for students is the integration of Gemini features. This bad boy supports Circle to Search, allowing you to quickly find answers or references without switching apps. On top of all that, with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, you can quickly take notes during classes or make video screenshots — a welcome extra for learners. In addition, the slate packs a hefty 10,200mAh battery paired with impressive 45W wired charging speeds (for a mid-range tablet).
