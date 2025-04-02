Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

A low-cost new Lenovo Tab and a massive Idea Tab Pro mid-ranger have quietly been released in the US

Android Tablets Lenovo
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
You probably don't remember this now, but Lenovo took the wraps off a number of different Android tablets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas nearly three months ago. While two of those models were commercially released stateside surprisingly quickly (and one also scored some impressively hefty discounts shortly after initially going on sale), the other two seem to have discreetly become available through their manufacturer's official US website this week.

These are called Lenovo Tab (which is both a very simple and a highly confusing name) and Idea Tab Pro, setting you back $199.99 and $389.99 respectively with 128GB storage (each) and thus going up against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ and Tab S9 FE mid-rangers rather than the high-end Galaxy Tab S10 duo or any of Apple's latest iPad Airs and iPad Pros.

The Lenovo Tab is pretty well-equipped for its low price


  • 10.1-inch IPS screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor;
  • 4GB RAM;
  • Android 14 with two guaranteed OS upgrades;
  • Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology;
  • 5,100mAh battery;
  • 15W charging capabilities;
  • MicroSD card slot for external storage expansion;
  • 8MP rear-facing camera;
  • 5MP front-facing camera;
  • Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3;
  • 235.7 x 154.5 x 7.5mm dimensions;
  • Polar Blue color.

Lenovo Tab

$199 99
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Polar Blue Color
Buy at Lenovo

Not to be confused with the $140 and up Lenovo Tab M9, $180 Tab M11, $280 Tab K11 LTE, $290 Tab Plus, or $350 Tab P12, the $199.99 Lenovo Tab is a decidedly unremarkable (you could even say generic) mid-end slate with a straightforward design and respectable specifications.

But for a lot of cash-strapped buyers, that might be good enough, especially if Lenovo will continue to do what it arguably does best, trimming this list price in the near future. On that note, it's certainly worth pointing out that the company originally scheduled the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab for a June 2025 release at a "starting price of $159."

Video Thumbnail

It's not clear why the budget-friendly device is here early (and at a higher price point), but perhaps a humbler variant with 64GB storage will also go on sale soon for $159. Until then, that reasonably powerful Helio G85 SoC, sharp and large IPS display, and 128 gigs of internal storage space make this Lenovo Tab configuration an undeniably solid value proposition.

The Idea Tab Pro is a sub-$400 "jack of all trades"


  • 12.7-inch LCD screen with 2944 x 1840 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate support;
  • Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor;
  • 8GB RAM;
  • Android 14 with two guaranteed OS upgrades;
  • Quad JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology;
  • 10,200mAh battery;
  • 45W charging functionality;
  • MicroSD card slot;
  • 13MP rear-facing camera;
  • 8MP front-facing camera;
  • Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3;
  • 291.8 x 189.1 x 6.9mm dimensions;
  • 620 grams weight;
  • Luna Grey color;
  • Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$389 99
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

Do you really need an extravagant iPad Pro (2024), Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, or $599 and up iPad Air (2025)? I'm fairly certain some of you will find yourselves asking that question when considering how much bang Lenovo offers for 390 bucks with the jumbo-sized Idea Tab Pro.

This bad boy incredibly comes bundled with a handy stylus at that unbeatable price, not to mention a newer and faster chipset than something like the Lenovo Tab P12, a silky smooth (and very large) display, a generous 8GB RAM count, blazing fast charging technology, and a... decent 128GB storage.

Video Thumbnail

Ironically for a product marketed as a jack of all trades back when it was formally unveiled in January, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro lacks a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, and at least for the time being, it also lacks a 256GB storage variant it would probably require to keep digital hoarders on a relatively tight budget satisfied. 

Oddly enough, this device was also initially supposed to cost a little less (namely, $349.99), but unlike the Lenovo Tab, its original April 2025 availability goal is evidently met rather than moved up.
