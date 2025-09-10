The official iPhone 17 prices are here, and the base model just became the best deal
The iPhone 17 lineup is here and despite rumors indicating price hikes, the base iPhone 17 is a great deal, and the iPhone 17 Pro starts at 256GB to justify the price. The iPhone Air sits in a peculiar position, though.
For months, rumors and leaks were freaking us out with potential price increases for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. But the unveiling on September 9 brought quite the contrary: we have some actually good prices, no $50 price hike on the base model, and in fact, the iPhone 17 is now a fantastic deal.
The short answer is yes, especially for the base iPhone 17.
The base iPhone 17 this year offers a lot more than what the iPhone 16 offered last year for the same price. We have more storage, a new ultra-wide camera, ProMotion for the display, the powerful A19 chip, Center Stage selfie camera and 8 more hours of battery life compared to the previous generation.
The iPhone 17 Pro now also comes with 256GB of storage as an entry point and not 128GB. The price is, however, $100 higher than the iPhone 16 Pro's starting price, but that can be justified with the double storage. If you want to enjoy the longest telephoto ever on an iPhone and the exceptionally fast A19 chip, that price is totally worth it.
Key takeaways: iPhone 17 pricing at a glance
The iPhone 17 has now become an excellent deal. First, we have a 120Hz ProMotion display, which was something reserved for Pro-branded iPhones until now, then we have double the base storage – from 128 to 256GB, but the price is the same as what the iPhone 16 debuted with.
Curiously enough, the iPhone 16's $799 price was for the 128GB of storage (the 256GB iPhone 16 was $899), which means the iPhone 17 is actually $100 cheaper.
Here are all the iPhone 17 prices:
|Storage/Model
|iPhone 17
|iPhone Air
|iPhone 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|128 GB
|-
|-
|-
|-
|256 GB
|$799
|$999
|$1099
|$1199
|512 GB
|$999
|$1199
|$1299
|$1399
|1 TB
|-
|$1399
|$1499
|$1599
|2 TB
|-
|-
|-
|$1999
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is now getting a new 2 TB storage option, and its price is now entering MacBook territory.
Bottom line: is it a good deal?
For the new model in the lineup, the iPhone Air, things are a bit different. It's a super slim phone that's supposed to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge, which starts at $1099.99. The iPhone Air replaces the Plus and starts at $999. Yep, it's cheaper than the Edge. However, the battery compromise may not make it a very good deal for some people.
As for the 2 TB iPhone 17 Pro Max, which actually costs as much as a 14-inch M4-powered MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage and 24 GB of RAM... well, I'm curious to see who would actually need it. But there might as well be people, who do.
