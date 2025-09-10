The official iPhone 17 prices are here, and the base model just became the best deal

iPhone 17

Key takeaways: iPhone 17 pricing at a glance

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 256GB - $799

256GB - iPhone Air 256GB - $999

256GB - iPhone 17 Pro 256GB - $1099

Pro 256GB - iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB - $1,199

iPhone 17 has now become an excellent deal. First, we have a 120Hz ProMotion display, which was something reserved for Pro-branded iPhones until now, then we have double the base storage – from 128 to 256GB, but the price is the same as what the Thehas now become an excellent deal. First, we have a 120Hz ProMotion display, which was something reserved for Pro-branded iPhones until now, then we have double the base storage – from 128 to 256GB, but the price is the same as what the iPhone 16 debuted with.





Curiously enough, the iPhone 16 's $799 price was for the 128GB of storage (the 256GB iPhone 16 was $899), which means the iPhone 17 is actually $100 cheaper.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is now getting a new 2 TB storage option, and its price is now entering MacBook territory.

Are you getting an iPhone 17 model? Yes, the iPhone 17 is an excellent deal! Yep, an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. The iPhone Air is for me! Maybe, still considering. No, I'm not upgrading this year. Yes, the iPhone 17 is an excellent deal! 14.29% Yep, an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. 42.86% The iPhone Air is for me! 0% Maybe, still considering. 28.57% No, I'm not upgrading this year. 14.29%

Bottom line: is it a good deal?

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 16

iPhone 17

iPhone Air , things are a bit different. It's a super slim phone that's supposed to rival the iPhone Air replaces the Plus and starts at $999. Yep, it's cheaper than the Edge. However, the battery compromise may not make it a very good deal for some people. For the new model in the lineup, the, things are a bit different. It's a super slim phone that's supposed to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge , which starts at $1099.99. Thereplaces the Plus and starts at $999. Yep, it's cheaper than the Edge. However, the battery compromise may not make it a very good deal for some people.



As for the 2 TB iPhone 17 Pro Max , which actually costs as much as a 14-inch M4-powered MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage and 24 GB of RAM... well, I'm curious to see who would actually need it. But there might as well be people, who do.







