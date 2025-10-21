Samsung Galaxy XR headset is out! Lighter on the pocket, heavier on the content
The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is out, running on Android XR and filled to the brim with spatial experiences.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy XR, and whether it should be your XR (Extended Reality) purchase of the year.
A more comfortable experience
The Galaxy XR headset weighs around 545 grams, which includes the forehead cushion that provides extra comfort. This makes for a very light headset, which allows you to use the Galaxy XR for longer durations without straining your neck.
In addition to this, Samsung has also made a light shield for the headset. This light shield is detachable, intended to be used when you need to block out more external light for improved immersion.
Powerful multimodal AI built right in
With Galaxy XR, Gemini sees and hears exactly what you do. | Image credit — Samsung
As the first product built on Google’s new Android XR platform, Samsung went all in on designing Galaxy XR for AI from the ground up, in anticipation of the future of computing. Gemini sees and hears everything you do, and this means that you can have very natural conversations with it as it helps you out with all sorts of tasks.
For example, you can navigate Google Maps in MR (Mixed Reality) as Gemini helps you find your way around a new city, or suggests restaurants close to you. Circle to Search makes an appearance, but this time, users can simply circle whatever they’re looking at by moving their finger midair.
Gemini can also help you find content to peruse, or convert traditional 2D photos and videos into immersive 3D experiences. Speaking of content, there’s a lot to love here.
Full to the brim with spatial experiences
You’ll never run out of things to do on Galaxy XR. | Image credit — Samsung
Naturally, as Android XR is part of the broader Android ecosystem, mobile apps work on Galaxy XR. That already opens up limitless possibilities, but there’s even more.
Developers can very easily port their apps to Android XR, while making them much more immersive and interactive in XR. This breadth of existing content, as well as the ease of creating new experiences, means that Galaxy XR users will find it very difficult to run out of things to do.
Of course, popular VR games are making their way to the headset, and users can also watch movies, TV shows, sports, and more on massive virtual screens. And, if you’re playing one of the aforementioned popular VR games, you’ll have Gemini right by your side to help you out should you feel stuck in a particularly challenging level.
Galaxy XR is powerful and versatile
Alright, let’s talk hardware. The Galaxy XR is a very capable device, and some of its standout specs include the following:
- Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor
- 16 GB of RAM
- 256 GB of storage
- 109 degrees horizontal and 100 degrees vertical field of view
- 3552 x 3840 resolution Micro-OLED display
- 72 Hz default refresh rate that can go up to 90 Hz
- Eye and hand tracking
- Iris recognition for unlocking the headset and accessing password-protected apps
- Up to two hours of battery life and 2.5 hours of video playback
- 54-70 mm of range for Interpupillary Distance support
- Separate battery pack
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
As Android XR grows, so will the use cases for the Galaxy XR. Samsung doesn’t just view the headset as an entertainment device: the company wants it to be used in the enterprise world too.
Galaxy XR is now available for purchase in the U.S. and Korea, and the headset will set you back $1,799.
