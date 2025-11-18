Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
iOS 26.2 will allow iPhone users to share files with strangers via AirDrop for up to 30 days

The latest iOS 26.2 Beta release took place on Monday and it confirms a new AirDrop connectivity feature.

Image from the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Earlier on Monday we told you that Apple had released iOS 26.2 Beta 3, which included code that seemed to hint at an upcoming option that would allow those in Europe to choose a new default digital assistant other than Siri. But that isn't the only new feature discovered in the latest Beta release, which came less than a week after Apple disseminated iOS 26.2 Beta 2. The update weighed in at a healthy 1.36 GB for my iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In iOS 26.2, you'll be able to share files via AirDrop to an iPhone user not in your contacts list for 30 days


The previous update hinted at a new feature for AirDrop that would allow you to use a one-time code to pair with another iPhone user who is not in your contacts list. With this code, you can share files to someone not on your contacts list for 30 days. The feature is fully functional in Beta 3. Gone are the days when you would have to add someone to your contacts just so you could share files with them via AirDrop. You can check out the new feature by going to Settings > General > AirDrop. Press on Manage Known AirDrop Contacts.

Are you running iOS 26.2 Beta 3 on your compatible iPhone?

Vote View Result

Apple writes, "Share a secure code with people not in your contacts to use AirDrop. You will be able to find each other for the next 30 days. You can manage access in Settings. You will automatically appear for 30 days to people you have shared a one-time code with." If you're not too keen on installing Beta software on your phone, you'll have to wait until the stable version of iOS 26.2 is released in December to get this new AirDrop feature.

Screenshot from iOS 26.2 AirDrop feature.
In iOS 26.2, a user can use AirDrop to share files for 30 days with someone not in his contacts. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Before this feature appeared in the newly released Beta update, there were only three options for AirDrop. You could disable AirDrop, appear only to those in your contacts list, or to everyone for 10 minutes. To reiterate, in iOS 26.2, you'll be able to get a code and share with someone not in your contacts list for 30 days.

Finally noticed the Battery Charging Time Estimate on the top of my iPhone's Lock Screen


The iOS 26.2 Beta 3 update also changes the look of the numbers in the Measure app. The app uses Augmented Reality (AR) in combination with sensors in the iPhone to give you quick, approximate measurements making it akin to a digital tape measure.

To install iOS 26.2 Beta 3, go to Settings > General > Software Update and if you see the notification card for the update, follow the directions to install it. If it doesn't arrive, go to the Apple Beta Software Program page and sign up for iOS 26 Beta. Once that is done, go to Settings > General > Software Update. On the top of the screen, tap on Beta Updates. This will give you three options:

  • Off-you won't receive any Beta updates.
  • iOS 26 Public Beta-you'll receive iOS 26 public Beta releases.
  • iOS 26 Developer Beta-you'll receive iOS 26 Developer Beta releases.

Since Apple no longer charges to register as a Developer, you might as well request the Developer Beta. However, we should tell you that the Developer Beta releases could be more buggy because they come out first, After Apple has had a few days to fix any bugs in the Developer Beta, the Public Beta is released a few days later and is less buggy. If you're really concerned about bugs, select the Public Beta. If you just want the quickest Beta release regardless of possible issues, choose the Developer Beta.

Screenshot showing Battery Charging Time Estimate on iPhone Lock Screen.
Just noticed the battery charging time estimate on the top of my Lock Screen. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Something else I noticed today. On my iPhone's Lock Screen, at the top of the screen, my phone said "72% charged-18m to 80%." My phone was charging at the time. Even though charging time estimates were added with the release of iOS 26, this is the first time I noticed it on my phone. I like the idea of seeing this while I charge since t gives me an idea how long it will take me to hit an important charging goal before I head out. 80% is an important charging goal because once the battery is charged to 80%, the charging speed slows down to "trickle charging."

