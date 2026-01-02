You won't believe the capacity of the dual-cell battery Samsung is testing for Galaxy phones

Remember when the iPhone was the unusual one for having a non-removable battery?





But Samsung started using non-removable batteries for the Galaxy S series in 2015. LG was one of the last holdouts and switched in 2016 with the LG G5. These days, most phone manufacturers try to get by with enough juice for users to get at least 24 hours between charges. Well, that was the game plan until recently when some manufacturers started pushing the envelope.





Will Apple massively improve iPhone battery life some day? Yes, although it might not be anytime soon. 48% No. Apple prefers to keep iPhone battery capacity stable. 52% Vote 100 Votes









Recommended For You Battery Validation

Samsung SDI dual-cell Si/C battery (20,000mAh).

Cell 1: 12,000mAh @ 6.3mm

Cell 2: 8,000mAh @ 4mm

Results: 27h SOT, ~960 cycles over 1 year.

Post-test: cell swelling detected → longevity failure.

Strong short-term performance. Long stability still unresolved. pic.twitter.com/29Ldb6NJ4x — Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) December 25, 2025

For example, the OnePlus 15 features a 7300mAh battery, which was a decent hike from the 6000mAh cell powering the OnePlus 13 . What about the battery capacity for the iPhone 14 ?Well, there was no OnePlus 14 because of tetradecaphobia, fear of the number 14. In China, the number 14 sounds too much like the Chinese word for death and phone manufacturers avoid using the number 14 for this reason. But we digress.

@phonefuturist says that While the 10000mAh batteries powering the Honor WIN and WIN RT are certainly massive, Samsung is reportedly testing a smartphone battery that makes a capacity of 10000mAh look small. A tweet from a tipster with the ""X" usernamesays that Samsung is testing a dual-cell Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery that adds up to 20,000mAh. One cell delivers 12,000mAh and the other 8,000mAh and the combination used on a smartphone will provide up to 27 hours of screen-on time (SOT). It also will survive 960 charging cycles in a year.

It's back to the lab for Samsung





At least one major issue was discovered after testing. The batteries swelled up. That led @phonefuturist to say that the 20000mAh dual-cell battery showed strong short-term performance although long stability is still unresolved. The 12000mAh cell is 6.3mm thick while the 8000mAh cell is 4mm thick. However, that latter cell, according to a source, swelled up from its original 4mm thickness to 7.2mm after testing. As a result, Samsung will need to go back to the lab to see if it can resolve this problem.

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