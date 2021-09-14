iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage









So, how much is 1TB? 1TB is 1,000 GB (gigabytes), or 1000000MB (megabytes), but for the uninitiated these numbers might as well be mumbo jumbo. To put things into perspective, 1TB can store roughly 250,000 photos taken with a 12MP camera, or 6.5 million document pages of files in the most commonly met formats such as Office files, PDFs, etc.









Why is this targeted at Pro-oriented users you ask? Well, a lot of photographers and cinematographers, for example, use smartphones as a secondary camera, since it can provide a lot of usefulness in a small package.





Admittedly, there have already been other mobile phones with 1TB of internal storage (and even more), some of which are the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ or the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. For Apple fans, however, this is a first, and if you are deep into the Apple ecosystem and a pro user, this is some great news.





Another great change this year is that the 64GB iPhone is no longer a thing, with the base storage option now bumped up to 128GB, followed by 256GB and 512GB variants. This has been a long time coming and now the idea of going for the lowest storage model seems a lot more reasonable for the given price.





Speaking of prices, here they are for each of the storage options:





iPhone 13 mini: $699/128GB, $799/256GB, $999/512GB

iPhone 13: $799/128GB, $899/256GB, $1099/512GB

iPhone 13 Pro: $999/128GB, $1099/256GB, $1299/512GB, $1499/1TB

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099/128GB, $1199/256GB, $1399/512GB, $1599/1TB





All four new iPhones and their respective color and storage variants will be officially available for pre-order on Friday September 17 and they will start shipping on September 24.