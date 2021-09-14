iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage

iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage0
The 1TB of available internal storage with the new iPhone 13 Pro models seems to be one of the few aspects to differentiate them from the regular iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. The only other such differences being the 120Hz refresh rate, longer batteries, and of course the telephoto camera on the back.
Why is this targeted at Pro-oriented users you ask? Well, a lot of photographers and cinematographers, for example, use smartphones as a secondary camera, since it can provide a lot of usefulness in a small package.
Admittedly, there have already been other mobile phones with 1TB of internal storage (and even more), some of which are the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ or the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. For Apple fans, however, this is a first, and if you are deep into the Apple ecosystem and a pro user, this is some great news.
Speaking of prices, here they are for each of the storage options:
- iPhone 13 mini: $699/128GB, $799/256GB, $999/512GB
- iPhone 13: $799/128GB, $899/256GB, $1099/512GB
- iPhone 13 Pro: $999/128GB, $1099/256GB, $1299/512GB, $1499/1TB
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099/128GB, $1199/256GB, $1399/512GB, $1599/1TB
All four new iPhones and their respective color and storage variants will be officially available for pre-order on Friday September 17 and they will start shipping on September 24.