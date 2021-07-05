iPhone 13 colors: All the hues and shades we expect to see in the iPhone 13





Which color do you want to see in the iPhone 13? Matte Black Orange Bronze Rose Pink Purple Yellow Green Blue Product (RED) White Graphite Gold/Silver Matte Black 29.41% Orange 9.41% Bronze 4.71% Rose Pink 8.24% Purple 9.41% Yellow 1.18% Green 5.88% Blue 11.76% Product (RED) 8.24% White 1.18% Graphite 2.35% Gold/Silver 8.24%

These two color options are normally reserved for the premium models, and there's a good chance we'll see them on the iPhone 13 Pro color portfolio, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max as well. They're both quite stylish but also a bit more demanding - although some people can pair a tracksuit with a gold iPhone and make it work.So there you have it. According to the latest info, Apple will hold the iPhone 13 announcement event in the "third week of September”. Which colors do you want to see in the iPhone 13?