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iOS 27 brings two fixes iPhone owners have grumbled about, starting with your AirPods

One lands across every Apple device, the other still leaves a gap.

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Johanna Romero
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Apple AirPods Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple keeps loading its earbuds with clever tricks, head gestures, hearing aid powers, the works, while the place you actually control all of it has barely changed. That gap is finally getting some attention, though maybe not as much as people hoped.

What Apple is changing for AirPods

Apple is rebuilding the AirPods settings panel in iOS 27, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter. The menu is being reorganized to be cleaner and more functional, so your earbuds are easier to manage and the big features stop getting buried.

This matters because AirPods have quietly become tiny computers. We saw that when Apple turned the AirPods Pro 2 into a clinical-grade hearing aid, yet all of it still lives inside one cramped settings page.


So where is the AirPods app?

Here is the weird part though, there is still no dedicated AirPods app this year. The Apple Watch has one and so does the Vision Pro, which leaves the best-selling earbuds on the planet as the odd one out.

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The image tools Apple keeps quietly fixing

The second iOS 27 reveal is about Genmoji and Image Playground, Apple's tools for spinning up custom emoji and AI images. Gurman reports that Apple has improved its own underlying models, so the actual quality of what you generate is getting a real bump this year.

This is the third piece of the same puzzle. We already covered the incoming Genmoji suggestions feature aimed at casual users, and Gurman previously reported that Image Playground would open up to third-party AI models beyond ChatGPT.

So now you get smarter suggestions, outside models, and better Apple models all landing together. After an Apple Intelligence rollout that launched broken and limped its way to usable, this looks like Apple finally getting serious.


What I make of all this

The AirPods news is a classic Apple half-measure. Cleaning up the menu is genuinely useful, but refusing to ship an app for a product this capable feels less like restraint and more like stubbornness.

The image-tool story is the more interesting one to me. Apple spent over a year shipping AI features that embarrassed it, so quietly rebuilding the engine instead of hyping a flashy new logo is exactly the discipline it needed.

All three features should arrive across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, so wherever you live in Apple's world, the upgrade follows you.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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