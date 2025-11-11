5-year iPhone pattern means the big change to the display you want is coming in 2027

The iPhone is due for a design change in 2027





You might even recall that Samsung created a family in its Galaxy ads at the time that were so into the iPhone, they used black electrical tape to create a notch on their foreheads. The point was not just to show how ugly the notch was, but also to make fun of iPhone fans.













The plan is apparently to first put Face ID under the display with the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. That will allow Apple to say goodbye to the Dynamic Island, which would be replaced with a punch-hole camera. And that would take us to the next five-year change in 2027 as the front-facing camera would also be placed under the display allowing Apple to give iPhone users a display without any cutouts at all.

The 2027 iPhone Pro and Pro Max could have the front-facing camera under the display





Apple is reportedly planning on calling the 2027 iPhone models the iPhone 20 to celebrate 20 years of the iPhone which was released on June 29th, 2007. So, it would appear that like the infamous iPhone 9, the iPhone 19 will also go down in Apple lore as a model that was never made.





Will you buy the port-less iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max? Yes. It will be the best-looking phone around. No. I'm not interested. Yes. It will be the best-looking phone around. 33.33% No. I'm not interested. 66.67%





A pristine glass display for the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max would fit in perfectly with the rumored design of the iPhone 20 Pro models. This design would have no cutouts, no buttons, no ports, and no bezels. It would look just like a slab of glass , exactly what the late Steve Jobs and Apple's former design chief Jony Ive had in mind for the first iPhone. Unfortunately, technology at that time made this design impossible in 2007 but it can be done in 2027.

This past May, word that that Apple was working to develop this stunning design for the premium 2027 iPhone models came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On column. Back in 2007, a port was necessary for data transfers and to charge the iPhone's battery. Today, magnetic MagSafe accessories attach to the back of the device doing away with the requirement for a port for charging. AirDrop can be used for data transfers although there is speculation that Apple is working on a high-speed version of MagSafe that could transfer data at a fast speed.

Those buying a 2027 Premium iPhone model might have to buy new accessories







Buttons used to power on the device, adjust the volume, and handle other tasks can be changed from the physical kind to the virtual type manipulated on the phone's display. In theory, that design would stay in place until 2032 until the next five-years is up with the release of the iPhone 25 Pro models. One downside to the port-free design is that it would require those buying an iPhone 20 Pro or iPhone 20 Pro Max to buy new MagSafe accessories.





Moving over to the new design will be a little pricey, but it should be a one-time expense. Apple is surely looking forward to the additional revenue it will generate from those sticking with the Apple ecosystem to get all of the MagSafe gear they will need to seamlessly move over to what will certainly be the most discussed smartphone design in 2027.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now