

Reportedly, the original vision that Steve Jobs and his design chief, Jony Ive, had for the iPhone was to make a slab of glass without any buttons or cutouts. However, the technology at the time prevented Apple from making this possible. Times have changed, and as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentioned last Sunday in his Power On weekly newsletter , Apple is working on a revolutionary new look for the iPhone 20 Pro models. The device would be a curved slab of glass without any cutouts on the display or ports for data transfer and charging.





Korea's ET News said today that Apple's supply chain is working on a "4-sided bending display technology" which is a design that sees the glass wrap around all four sides of the phone which moves the bezels that would traditionally be found on the front of the device wrapped around the four sides of the device's display. Instead, the bezels are moved to the sides of the handset, leaving them invisible when looking at the front of the device.





Apple will also introduce an under-display camera (UDC) with the iPhone 20 Pro. Moving the front-facing cameras (including the Face ID camera) under the screen will help with the changes Apple wants to make with the placement of the iPhone's bezels. Users would use wireless charging, including Apple's own MagSafe system, to charge the iPhone 20 Pro. Speaking of batteries, the story out of Korea mentions using a solid-state battery that could increase battery life by replacing graphite as a cathode material with silicon.







Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007, capturing the attention of the world. It was first released on June 29th, 2007, as long lines wrapped around Apple Stores across the globe. Consumers worldwide wanted to get their hands on the device that changed how the world communicates (and how we walk on city streets). This new look for the device would debut in 2027, allowing Apple to celebrate 20 years of iPhone. The smartphone was unveiled by the late on January 9th, 2007, capturing the attention of the world. It was first released on June 29th, 2007, as long lines wrapped around Apple Stores across the globe. Consumers worldwide wanted to get their hands on the device that changed how the world communicates (and how we walk on city streets).





2027 also represents the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X. The latter featured the first OLED panel used on an iPhone, replaced the Touch ID fingerprint scanner with the Face ID facial recognition biometric reader, and led to the creation of the iOS gesture navigation system.





The big question is whether Apple's supply chain will be able to deliver all of the components that will be needed to build this model in time for the phone to be released in 2027. Because of the complexity involved in building such a model, even if Apple moves the majority of iPhone production out of China, it is expected to keep assembly of the iPhone 20 Pro models in that country due to China's experience assembling iPhone models over the years.

