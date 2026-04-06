I’ve gone over the data, the iPhone 18 Pro is worth the wait if you care about having the best 5G experience
Apple's recent experiments make it very clear that the iPhone 18 Pro will be a 5G beast.
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The iPhone 18 Pro might look like the iPhone 17 Pro, but it'll be a lot faster under the hood. | Image by PhoneArena
With the iPhone 16e, Apple introduced its in-house cellular modem, named C1. This chip was the beginning of a massive undertaking: reducing, if not outright eliminating, the company’s reliance on Qualcomm’s modems.
Long story short, it’s pretty good news.
The C1 chip fell short of its Qualcomm counterparts. Apple knew it would, hence why it only used it across its mid-range iPhone. You could say it was a test run of sorts.
After the C1 came the C1X, which was found in the super slim iPhone Air. To say that the company had leaped forward a couple of generations in this one iteration wouldn’t be an understatement, in my opinion. The C1X is a fantastic chip and it gives the Qualcomm X80 a run for its money.
And guess what. Reports indicate that Apple is planning to use its own modem in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. Not the C1X, but a potential C2 chip instead.
When Apple switched the MacBook away from Intel chips to its in-house M1 processor, it completely revolutionized the Mac lineup. From being overpriced and underpowered machines to becoming ridiculously powerful workhorses that justified their price tags, Apple silicon was groundbreaking.
Keeping in mind how each generation of Apple’s M-series and A-series chips have improved — with the MacBook Neo literally running on an iPhone processor — it’s pretty clear to me that the C2 will be superb. Not just in terms of the metrics tested by Ookla, but also in other ways.
I believe that the C2 chip might even outperform its Qualcomm equivalent, but that’s not the only reason that it will make the iPhone 18 series even better. The other reason is the same as it was when Apple silicon first made its way to the MacBook: battery life.
These modems are Apple’s in-house chips, so the company is most likely going to optimize them perfectly for its software, which is an advantage that Apple has always had. This might even be why the C1X debuted on the iPhone Air, perhaps the smaller battery needed all the battery optimization it could get.
We won’t be seeing the base iPhone 18 or the iPhone Air 2 this year due to Apple’s new release schedule. So the C2 chip is expected to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and perhaps even the foldable iPhone.
And if Apple is confident enough to use its newest modem in its top-tier flagship offerings, then I can only guess that its 5G reception and battery drain will be top notch.
The why is easy to answer, Apple doesn’t want to keep paying Qualcomm fees to use its chips across its flagship smartphones. But there’s another reason too, if Apple can perfect an in-house modem to the level that it has perfected the Apple silicon processors, then future iPhone models and other devices will be much better off for it.
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So what’s the consensus on the company’s own modem chips as of now? How has the C1 and its successor fared? What can we expect now that reports are claiming that Apple will use its own modems across the iPhone 18 series as well?
Long story short, it’s pretty good news.
Apple has already improved drastically
The iPhone Air featured a much better in-house modem. | Image by PhoneArena
The C1 chip fell short of its Qualcomm counterparts. Apple knew it would, hence why it only used it across its mid-range iPhone. You could say it was a test run of sorts.
After the C1 came the C1X, which was found in the super slim iPhone Air. To say that the company had leaped forward a couple of generations in this one iteration wouldn’t be an understatement, in my opinion. The C1X is a fantastic chip and it gives the Qualcomm X80 a run for its money.
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In testing, Apple’s new modem fared excellently against the aforementioned Qualcomm X80, which was used across the iPhone 17 lineup. Leaving the C1 in the dust, the C1X pretty much matched the Qualcomm X80 in each metric that was tested. The minor difference in performance was so negligible that no average user is ever going to notice it.
And guess what. Reports indicate that Apple is planning to use its own modem in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. Not the C1X, but a potential C2 chip instead.
The trend is clear
Tests showed just how quickly Apple caught up to Qualcomm. | Image by Ookla
When Apple switched the MacBook away from Intel chips to its in-house M1 processor, it completely revolutionized the Mac lineup. From being overpriced and underpowered machines to becoming ridiculously powerful workhorses that justified their price tags, Apple silicon was groundbreaking.
Keeping in mind how each generation of Apple’s M-series and A-series chips have improved — with the MacBook Neo literally running on an iPhone processor — it’s pretty clear to me that the C2 will be superb. Not just in terms of the metrics tested by Ookla, but also in other ways.
The iPhone 18 Pro will rock the boat
The iPhone 18 Pro might just mark another important milestone for Apple. | Image by PhoneArena
I believe that the C2 chip might even outperform its Qualcomm equivalent, but that’s not the only reason that it will make the iPhone 18 series even better. The other reason is the same as it was when Apple silicon first made its way to the MacBook: battery life.
What benefits do you wish for if Apple uses its own modems in the iPhone 18 series?
These modems are Apple’s in-house chips, so the company is most likely going to optimize them perfectly for its software, which is an advantage that Apple has always had. This might even be why the C1X debuted on the iPhone Air, perhaps the smaller battery needed all the battery optimization it could get.
Get ready for an upgrade you will feel
We won’t be seeing the base iPhone 18 or the iPhone Air 2 this year due to Apple’s new release schedule. So the C2 chip is expected to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and perhaps even the foldable iPhone.
And if Apple is confident enough to use its newest modem in its top-tier flagship offerings, then I can only guess that its 5G reception and battery drain will be top notch.
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