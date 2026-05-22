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Smartphone displays are heading two different ways due to the iPhone, which one will you choose?

A new smartphone display revolution is apparently underway, but is it worth paying attention to?

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Abdullah Asim
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iPhone 17 Pro Max standing upright on desk
Apple isn't done redesigning its new iPhone models. | Image by PhoneArena
Smartphone displays for the coming generations are reportedly heading in two different directions. The standard and widely accepted aspect ratio for phones might not reign supreme for much longer, but is the alternative a better solution or is it just a new fad?

Two new display types


According to a new report (translated source), smartphone manufacturers are researching two new types of displays for upcoming smartphones. One is a shorter, wider display, and the other is inspired by next year’s iPhone 20 Pro.

The shorter display will resemble the external displays of phones like the Huawei Pura X Max and the upcoming Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the foldable iPhone Ultra. Unlike these three foldable flagships, however, the shorter display will be applied to a traditional smartphone, so there won’t be a bigger display that you can use alongside it.

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The iPhone 20 Pro effect




Apple’s plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone have led to a new smartphone breakthrough currently underway. Though the company has failed to perfect the iPhone 20 Pro on time, that hasn’t stopped other manufacturers from jumping on the bandwagon.

The second display currently being researched by phone companies features a borderless design. It will look similar to current smartphone displays but will play around with slightly curved edges to completely hide the bezels when you’re looking at the phone head-on.

Branching smartphone designs


As is happening in the foldable smartphone market with the introduction of the aforementioned wide-folding phones, the new display designs will also disrupt tradition.

Some customers will love the new wider and shorter display, probably finding it a lot easier to hold for long periods of time. App support will also need to adapt if the wider form factor takes off.

Which display design are you choosing in the near future?
5 Votes


Not for me, personally


I’m completely on board with borderless displays. I am also very hopeful that Apple’s original plans for a borderless display with no cutouts will get adopted en masse by the rest of the industry.

The shorter and wider phone, however? Not for me. I like big phones and I like being able to browse the internet or watch a video on a large display.

A shorter and wider phone will only be good for using simple apps, in my eyes, and modern smartphones are just so much more capable than that.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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