Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

The easy way to trade-in that old phone: Gazelle gives you a quote, handles shipping

Gazelle makes it easy to sell your used phone in a quick and responsible manner

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Preslav Kateliev
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Promo image of Gazelle's services, showing smiling woman holding an older iPhone model
The easiest way to trade in your used phone | Image by Gazelle
This story is sponsored by Gazelle. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Finding a way to re-sell or trade-in your old phone is not always a smooth experience. You have to deal with retailers or private buyers, multiple negotiations, and time lost. Which is probably the reason why a lot of your old gadgets spend an unreasonable amount of time stacking up in a drawer, losing value by the second.

Well, Gazelle’s founders saw these issues way back in 2007 and launched Gazelle.com in 2008 — an e-platform that makes it quick and easy to trade in your old phone.

What sets it apart? Instant quotes and free shipping, all handled by Gazelle. And you know your device goes on to live a second life; Gazelle has been refurbishing and selling certified pre-owned devices since 2014, helping to support a fully circular economy.

How to sell my phone to Gazelle?


Selling that old iPhone or Galaxy is a quick and easy process. Just use the trade-in tool to describe and grade your device. You will get an estimate, which is locked-in, and a pre-paid shipping label and box to send the phone cost-free. Zero listing fees or headaches involved.

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Try the Gazelle trade-in tool


Upon receiving the device, Gazelle’s experts will examine and confirm the condition, then give you the final offer. If, for any reason, you wish to cancel the trade-in process, the phone will be shipped back to you, again, for free.

When the trade-in is finalized, Gazelle can pay you via PayPal, an Amazon gift card, or a mail-in check — you choose what suits you best. Digital payment takes up from 24 to 48 hours, while the physical check takes 5 to 10 business days.

Recommerce since 2007


Gazelle has been around since 2007 and has pioneered the reCommerce concept. They specialize not only in buying devices from individuals but also operate in bulk, helping entire organizations refresh their equipment easily.

A 55-point inspection system ensures incoming devices undergo strict diagnostic evaluations to check battery health, port connectivity, and display functionality before being resold.

Gazelle is closely tied to its sister company ecoATM, which also gives you quick cash for your phone through a network of ATM-like devices that evaluate the device on the spot.


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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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