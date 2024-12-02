Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
What material do you want your next phone to be made of?
Rumor has it that Apple might stop using titanium for the frame of the iPhone 17 Pro and switch it for aluminum. A Chinese leakster thinks that is impossible because Apple has spent years promoting its premium materials. Considering that Samsung is also using titanium for its Ultra flagship, I think it’s unlikely but not impossible for Apple to make such a switch.

Currently, the Pro iPhones and the Ultra Galaxies use titanium frames. The upside of that material is that it’s lighter than stainless steel but more durable than aluminum. The downsides are that it’s more expensive and its coating scratches more easily. It’s also the reason modern iPhone Pro phones come in boring colors.

Before switching to titanium, Apple used stainless steel for its phones. The shiny frames looked nice, but the phones were much heavier. That’s why holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max could feel like an exercise.

The cheapest and lightest alternative is aluminum, found on many devices, including the base iPhones and Galaxies. The downside of aluminum is that it’s not the toughest metal and is prone to bending, denting, and scratching.

So, if you want a durable device, choosing titanium or steel is the best option. If you want a light device, you should go for aluminum or titanium. If a lower price and fun colors are your top priorities, you should opt for aluminum.

Considering all this, what would you look for when choosing a new phone? Do you insist on a durable titanium device, or do you trust aluminum enough to feel calm with it? Do you want to see the return of stainless steel despite the weight disadvantage? Maybe you are considering a plastic device? Vote in our poll and share your opinion in the comments.

What material do you want your next phone to be made of?

