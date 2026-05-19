Gmail bug causes flickers, missing texts on smartphones and tablets. There's no fix yet.

When I open my emails on my tablet, they flicker in and out before going blank. I can read my emails on my phone with no problem.

@gmail when will the Android work again on folding phones like my @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyZFold3?? Day 4 now of this flickering issue on the inner screen is unacceptable!





Recommended For You Have you experienced any Gmail issues on your mobile device? Yes, Samsung tablet user here! Yes, on my Samsung foldable. Yes, I'm using other Android tablet/foldable device. No, everything is working fine. Vote 6 Votes



Gmail app bugs and affected devices

Reports suggest that the issue is mainly spread on Samsung devices, mainly tablets, but also some foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.





According to one of the experts, the issue is caused by Android System WebView on Samsung tablets and foldables. The issue has been reported to Google, but there's no official statement or a fix at the moment.



How to deal with flickering mail on Samsung tablets and foldables?

Even though there's no official fix currently, there are workarounds you can try if you're affected by this bug.



You can try switching from portrait mode to landscape mode and back again on your tablet or foldable. This involves simply enabling the auto-rotate feature and physically tilting your tablet or foldable to switch between the two modes. Additionally, you can clear the cache for Android System WebView and also uninstall all updates, as one of them is potentially causing the issues.

The reports are piling up, as we're all waiting for a fix. Have you been affected by this annoying bug? Share your experience in the comments below. According to one of the experts, the issue is caused by Android System WebView on Samsung tablets and foldables. The issue has been reported to Google, but there's no official statement or a fix at the moment.Even though there's no official fix currently, there are workarounds you can try if you're affected by this bug.The reports are piling up, as we're all waiting for a fix. Have you been affected by this annoying bug? Share your experience in the comments below. Reports suggest that the issue is mainly spread on Samsung devices, mainly tablets, but also some foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It also appears that the issue is at least four days old, as one user on X posted: "