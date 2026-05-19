Gmail bug causes flickers, missing texts on smartphones and tablets. There's no fix yet.
The issues range from flickering screens on some tablets to disappearing text and even blank pages.
There are some issues with the Gmail app on some foldables and tablets | Image by PhoneArena
There's a widespread bug in the Gmail app on Android devices that causes a wide range of issues, several sources report.
The issues range from flickering screens on some tablets to disappearing text and even blank pages. "When I try to open an email, it flickers and makes it unreadable. I have used the force stop, I have cleared the cache, and I have restarted my tablet. I have also updated. Nothing has worked," one user wrote on Google support forums.
It also appears that the issue is at least four days old, as one user on X posted: "@gmail when will the Android work again on folding phones like my @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyZFold3?? Day 4 now of this flickering issue on the inner screen is unacceptable!"
Reports suggest that the issue is mainly spread on Samsung devices, mainly tablets, but also some foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
According to one of the experts, the issue is caused by Android System WebView on Samsung tablets and foldables. The issue has been reported to Google, but there's no official statement or a fix at the moment.
Even though there's no official fix currently, there are workarounds you can try if you're affected by this bug.
The reports are piling up, as we're all waiting for a fix. Have you been affected by this annoying bug? Share your experience in the comments below.
The Gmail app bug and reported issues
The issues range from flickering screens on some tablets to disappearing text and even blank pages. "When I try to open an email, it flickers and makes it unreadable. I have used the force stop, I have cleared the cache, and I have restarted my tablet. I have also updated. Nothing has worked," one user wrote on Google support forums.
Another tablet user writes: "When I open my emails on my tablet, they flicker in and out before going blank. I can read my emails on my phone with no problem."
Galaxy Tab S9 users also report issues | Image by X
It also appears that the issue is at least four days old, as one user on X posted: "@gmail when will the Android work again on folding phones like my @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyZFold3?? Day 4 now of this flickering issue on the inner screen is unacceptable!"
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Gmail app bugs and affected devices
Reports suggest that the issue is mainly spread on Samsung devices, mainly tablets, but also some foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Google is apparently working on a fix | Image by Gmail Help Center
According to one of the experts, the issue is caused by Android System WebView on Samsung tablets and foldables. The issue has been reported to Google, but there's no official statement or a fix at the moment.
How to deal with flickering mail on Samsung tablets and foldables?
Even though there's no official fix currently, there are workarounds you can try if you're affected by this bug.
- You can try switching from portrait mode to landscape mode and back again on your tablet or foldable. This involves simply enabling the auto-rotate feature and physically tilting your tablet or foldable to switch between the two modes.
- Additionally, you can clear the cache for Android System WebView and also uninstall all updates, as one of them is potentially causing the issues.
The reports are piling up, as we're all waiting for a fix. Have you been affected by this annoying bug? Share your experience in the comments below.
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