How can the iPhone 17 Pro be dumb and delicate yet still popular?
The iPhone 17 Pro may be the most overhyped phone of the year.
iPhone 17 Pro Max | Image Credit - PhoneArena
I have been writing about phones long enough to know there's a pattern to yearly releases: new devices take two steps forward, one step back. And that's apparently how many things in one life work, but in the case of smartphones, you also pay more every few years, so maybe it's two steps back sometimes. It almost looks to be the case with the iPhone 17 Pro.
What's special about the iPhone 17 Pro again?
A bigger camera bar must count for something! | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Remember when the iPhone 17 series was first announced and all of us secretly wanted either the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air? After the novelty wore off, it was clear that iPhone Air was an unproven device, and hence too risky to commit to.
The iPhone 17 Pro continues to hold sway over buyers, as evidenced by reports indicating it's outselling the iPhone 16 Pro.
Why wouldn't it, though? The square camera bar has evolved into a plateau, and the phone doesn't even heat up like the last two generations of iPhones. Sure, it was Apple's own decision to switch to aerospace-grade titanium from surgical-grade stainless steel that caused the phones to get toasty, but we must still reward it for undoing that mistake by opting for aluminum, a material previously used by the standard models. Some upgrade.
Apple has also stopped trying to act like it's too cool for a vapor chamber, because without a cooling system, its phones were getting too hot for their own good.
The new Pro models also last longer than their predecessors on a single charge, though they are also a little heavier, so I am not sure we should count that as a win.
You'll take what I give you, and you'll like it
The iPhone 17 Pro is giving autumn vibes and it's not just because of the orange hue. | Image Credit - Eight_Sneaky_Trees
Apple has a habit of overhyping every little change. Titanium was one of the iPhone 15 Pro's main upgrades, chiefly because it made the phone lighter. The iPhone 17 Pro is made with aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminum alloy, and though this material is better at dissipating heat, it's also the reason why one wrong look at your iPhone 17 Pro is enough to leave scratches on it, or so it seems.
Apparently, Apple forgot to smooth out the edges on the plateau, which is why they are prone to scratches. Shoppers noticed that MagSafe chargers also leave a visible circular mark on the back, but Apple has chalked the issue up to worn MagSafe stands.
The silver lining here is that it's only the area around the camera bar that's prone to getting scratched, and this isn't exactly a durability concern, as the device has fared fine in bend and drop tests. Apple tells users to expect normal wear and tear.
The scratches are nothing more than a cosmetic concern. Why would you even care if your $1,099 or above phone looks like you take out your personal grievances on it?
Dumbest flagship of 2025?
The iPhone 17 Pro's A19 Pro chip comes with Neural Accelerators for better AI processing. | Image Credit - Apple
We are past the dumb phones vs smartphones era. It's now the age of pre-AI and post-AI phones.
The iPhone 17 Pro is in the first camp right now. It doesn't come with any Apple Intelligence feature we hadn't already seen. Those carried over from the last generation aren't particularly impressive.
AI isn't front and center like it is on high-end Android phones. In this department, the phone doesn't even hold a candle to the Pixel 10.
By March, it may graduate to a post-AI phone, but if the past year has taught us anything, it's to view Apple's promises with some skepticism.
This clearly doesn't matter to most buyers, and the iPhone 17 Pro has the necessary hardware to support novel AI features when they do ship.
For now, it's nowhere near as smart as other top flagships of 2025.
What's driving the buying spree then?
Maybe it's the fact that Pixel smartphones still haven't convinced us that AI meaningfully changes how we use our phones. Or maybe iPhone users were starved for a design change.
Either way, Apple seems to have cracked whatever the code was to get out of a sales slump, though, looking at the low bar set by smartphone makers this year, I don't think it deserves any kudos.
