iPhone 17 proves its worth, sending Apple stock back on track

Apple's stock rebounds after early turbulence
Before the iPhone 17 launch, investors were concerned about tariffs, AI skepticism, and the broader economic landscape, but now it seems that they are once again reassured. On September 22, 2025, Apple's shares were trading around $255, which is close to the high of the 52-week $260.09.
For months, Apple's shares were trading lower, mainly because of the aforementioned concerns, and now it seems investors are once again confident about Apple.
A shift in investor sentiment
In early 2025, Apple was facing some external threats, which made investors cautious. There was a 10% tariff on imports implemented by the U.S. government, and this provoked quite a lot of supply chain concerns.
iPhone 17. | Image Credit - Apple
Many iPhone models are still built in China, and as a result, Apple shares declined from the highs towards the end of 2024. Slowly, Apple shares were recovering during the summer months.
The Cupertino tech giant accelerated diversification as a response, shifting production to India and Vietnam to ensure stability in the future. The current plan is for most iPhones that are to be sold in the U.S. to be made in India by 2026.
But that wasn't the only thing that concerned investors. In fact, they also doubted Apple and its AI strategy. Basically, we all know the failure of the promised contextual Siri. While competitors are focused on innovation in the AI department, Apple chose to focus on privacy and on-device performance.
Apple framed it as a deliberate choice instead of a reactive one. And the strategy worked, raising credibility in the company. Meanwhile, the Cupertino giant is also slowly progressing with Apple Intelligence towards its initial goal.
Apple can also count on its services revenue to keep its stability. Revenue from services reached $26.6 billion in the March quarter, which is a new record that highlights that services are becoming more important for Apple. Of course, hardware still takes center stage, but services are providing stability.
Apple's still faces risks though
Of course, Apple has been progressing, but that doesn't mean that there aren't any challenges ahead. At the moment, China remains vulnerable in the supply chain, and there could be situations in which issues there can threaten production.
Meanwhile, Apple's progress on AI is also still not on par with some of its competitors. It remains to be seen if Apple's focus on privacy would be what customers benefit from, or if the lack of fancy AI features would discourage buyers.
We also have the Vision Pro, which is another challenge. Apple bet heavily on spatial computing when it introduced the headset, but it may not bring as much revenue as was initially expected.
Nevertheless, all of this shows that Apple's resilience and strategies can stabilize market confidence. Despite tariff shocks and AI doubts, the company's valuation is once again climbing.
Of course, right now, we're talking about recovering instead of real growth, so Apple still has to prove itself in terms of hardware, services, and AI. But at least, things are moving in the right direction, and in my opinion, that's exactly what Apple needs right now.
