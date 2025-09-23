iPhone 17 proves its worth, sending Apple stock back on track

iPhone 17

A shift in investor sentiment

In early 2025, Apple was facing some external threats, which made investors cautious. There was a 10% tariff on imports implemented by the U.S. government, and this provoked quite a lot of supply chain concerns.





The Cupertino tech giant accelerated diversification as a response, shifting production to India and Vietnam to ensure stability in the future. The current plan is for most iPhones that are to be sold in the U.S. to be made in India by 2026.





Apple's still faces risks though

Of course, right now, we're talking about recovering instead of real growth, so Apple still has to prove itself in terms of hardware, services, and AI. But at least, things are moving in the right direction, and in my opinion, that's exactly what Apple needs right now.







