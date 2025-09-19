Apple's iPhone 17 redesign has a potential durability problem

The return to aluminum has brought back an old issue, as the new Pro models are reportedly scratching with surprising ease.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro in all its colors
The brand new, redesigned iPhone 17 is here, but not without a familiar hiccup. Reports from launch day suggest the darker models are easily scuffed, reviving memories of Apple's past "Scuffgates."

A not-so-flawless debut


It's iPhone launch day, a time of excitement for Apple fans lining up to get their hands on the latest and greatest. This year, however, some of that excitement is being met with disappointment. Reports are flooding in from Apple stores in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London that display models of the new iPhone 17 are already showing visible damage.

Specifically, we are talking about the deep blue variants of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with the black iPhone Air, are exhibiting scuffs and scratches after just a few hours on display. This is particularly notable because this generation marks a major redesign, returning to an aluminum shell that Apple touted as having a more scratch-resistant finish. The issue quickly became a trending topic on China's Weibo, with users on X (formerly Twitter) also posting photos of the blemishes.

Is this history repeating itself?


For Apple, launch day issues can really tarnish a product's reputation, and honestly, this isn't their first rodeo. The situation is eerily similar to the iPhone 5's "Scuffgate" back in 2012, which also involved easily scratched dark aluminum models. We've also seen "Bendgate" with the thin iPhone 6 and antenna issues with the iPhone 4.

In comparison, Samsung also markets the durability of its Galaxy S25 Ultra — using materials like a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass — but still dealing with similar reports of the paint chipping off in some models. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 models had similar issues as well, even when the finish was titanium instead of aluminum.

However, while no phone is scratch-proof, when Apple claims that its new phones have a more resistant finish, people pay attention and the claim is immediately put under a microscope. This news matters most to early adopters and anyone with their heart set on the sleek new deep blue or black models. You might have to choose between showing off the new design and keeping it pristine.

Recommended Stories

Do you think Apple might have another "x-gate" problem on its hands with the iPhone 17 series?

Vote View Result

Scuffgate 2.0?


Although slightly disappointing, this situation isn't entirely surprising, as dark, anodized aluminum is notoriously prone to showing scuffs. Still, for those that purchased a darker colored iPhone this year, it's looking like applying a protective case or maybe even a skin, might be the sensible thing to do.



Apple&#039;s iPhone 17 redesign has a potential durability problem

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

7 iOS 26 tricks you need to try on your iPhone right now

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Apple and T-Mobile are fixing a big iPhone 17 pre-order error right on time

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless