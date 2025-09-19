Apple's iPhone 17 redesign has a potential durability problem
The return to aluminum has brought back an old issue, as the new Pro models are reportedly scratching with surprising ease.
The brand new, redesigned iPhone 17 is here, but not without a familiar hiccup. Reports from launch day suggest the darker models are easily scuffed, reviving memories of Apple's past "Scuffgates."
A not-so-flawless debut
It's iPhone launch day, a time of excitement for Apple fans lining up to get their hands on the latest and greatest. This year, however, some of that excitement is being met with disappointment. Reports are flooding in from Apple stores in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London that display models of the new iPhone 17 are already showing visible damage.
Specifically, we are talking about the deep blue variants of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with the black iPhone Air, are exhibiting scuffs and scratches after just a few hours on display. This is particularly notable because this generation marks a major redesign, returning to an aluminum shell that Apple touted as having a more scratch-resistant finish. The issue quickly became a trending topic on China's Weibo, with users on X (formerly Twitter) also posting photos of the blemishes.
Is this history repeating itself?
Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it’s not even 24 hours yet)— Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) September 19, 2025
Use a case immediately if you don’t wait to experience this kind of issue. I’m very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA
For Apple, launch day issues can really tarnish a product's reputation, and honestly, this isn't their first rodeo. The situation is eerily similar to the iPhone 5's "Scuffgate" back in 2012, which also involved easily scratched dark aluminum models. We've also seen "Bendgate" with the thin iPhone 6 and antenna issues with the iPhone 4.
In comparison, Samsung also markets the durability of its Galaxy S25 Ultra — using materials like a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass — but still dealing with similar reports of the paint chipping off in some models. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 models had similar issues as well, even when the finish was titanium instead of aluminum.
However, while no phone is scratch-proof, when Apple claims that its new phones have a more resistant finish, people pay attention and the claim is immediately put under a microscope. This news matters most to early adopters and anyone with their heart set on the sleek new deep blue or black models. You might have to choose between showing off the new design and keeping it pristine.
Scuffgate 2.0?
Although slightly disappointing, this situation isn't entirely surprising, as dark, anodized aluminum is notoriously prone to showing scuffs. Still, for those that purchased a darker colored iPhone this year, it's looking like applying a protective case or maybe even a skin, might be the sensible thing to do.
