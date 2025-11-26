A new ChatGPT feature is landing now – and it could change how you shop this season

ChatGPT gets new "shopping research" feature

The company has posted an announcement video that shows how a prompt like "best TVs in bright lighting" will give you an option to do additional research. Then, if you click on that button, a "personal shopper" feature will be activated.





Recommended For You

Right now, the product you choose can be bought from the retailer's website. However, OpenAI has said that there are plans for the rollout of the Instant Checkout feature. Instant Checkout will allow you to buy from the chat window in ChatGPT – of course, if the merchant is participating in the program.





Will you use ChatGPT’s new shopping feature this holiday season? Yes, 100% — I need the help Maybe — depends how accurate it is No — I don’t trust AI for shopping I prefer doing my own research Yes, 100% — I need the help 50% Maybe — depends how accurate it is 50% No — I don’t trust AI for shopping 0% I prefer doing my own research 0%

AI and shopping

Personal AI shopping assistant

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile