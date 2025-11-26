A new ChatGPT feature is landing now – and it could change how you shop this season
Just in time for the holiday chaos, ChatGPT is getting a tool that could save you a ton of scrolling.
The holiday shopping season is now starting, and Black Friday is this week, although deals have been going on for a few weeks. As much as it's fun to shop, it can be a bit overwhelming, and in an attempt to help you with that, OpenAI is adding a new feature for ChatGPT just in time, called "shopping research".
The new feature is now rolling out to all ChatGPT users, including those with free accounts. On top of that, the feature will be available both on mobile and web, and according to OpenAI, with "nearly unlimited usage" available during the holiday shopping season.
It's important to note that the blog post mentions that shopping research can make mistakes about prices or the availability of products. Of course, it'll be best if you visit the site of the merchant for accurate details on these two aspects.
You can also refine results by choosing your preferences with questions. These questions allow you to filter by price, intended use, and features you'd like to have. They are pretty similar to drop-down menus on retail websites and will enable you to filter things.
It's not just OpenAI that is looking to encourage shopping within generative AI chats. Google is also on the trend train and has recently unveiled quite a lot of new AI-powered shopping features for its AI Mode. Meanwhile, the AI agent by Perplexity in the Comet browser is capable of shopping on your behalf.
ChatGPT's new shopping feature is built on a version of GPT-5 mini. This model has been refined to do shopping tasks. According to OpenAI, there are product recommendations from reliable sources online.
Meanwhile, users with a ChatGPT Pro account will see recommended products in "buyer's guides". These will be based on previous chatlogs with Pulse. OpenAI says that if you've been discussing e-bikes, there may be a future Pulse card suggesting accessories for e-bikes for you.
I can see why this may be helpful for a lot of people. Shopping online can be a hassle; trying to find which product best fits your needs is also a pretty time-consuming process. Sometimes, I don't necessarily do it and go by gut feeling, which is often right but sometimes wrong.
ChatGPT gets new "shopping research" feature
Any shopping prompt in ChatGPT is reportedly going to trigger the feature.
The company has posted an announcement video that shows how a prompt like "best TVs in bright lighting" will give you an option to do additional research. Then, if you click on that button, a "personal shopper" feature will be activated.
Image Credit - OpenAI
Right now, the product you choose can be bought from the retailer's website. However, OpenAI has said that there are plans for the rollout of the Instant Checkout feature. Instant Checkout will allow you to buy from the chat window in ChatGPT – of course, if the merchant is participating in the program.
AI and shopping
The feature is also able to take into consideration your previous conversations with ChatGPT, and in general, if "memory" is turned on. You're also going to be able to click on buttons that would allow you to show similar items to one of the results, and you'll also be able to click on "not interested" on items. That should also help the shopping results be more refined and tailored to your needs.
Personal AI shopping assistant
I can see why this may be helpful for a lot of people. Shopping online can be a hassle; trying to find which product best fits your needs is also a pretty time-consuming process. Sometimes, I don't necessarily do it and go by gut feeling, which is often right but sometimes wrong.
It's very likely that I would be one of the users who will take advantage of that feature. There's nothing I personally like about shopping, so I'll be more than happy if I get recommendations for what I specifically need from an AI assistant. So, I think this is a useful feature to have.
