Some iPhone 17 models shipping has already slipped to October

No surprises here

We’re often compelled to see the pre-order shipping dates as a signal of how well or badly different iPhone models are selling. However, that’s not the best way to gauge the interest in the different models.There’s a chance that Apple did a good job with the supply of most of themodels, which is why their shipping dates are stable. So, the slipping shipping dates of themight be a signal that Apple has fewer units available.It might also mean that everyone wants a giant orange iPhone, but we’ll be able to say for sure in a few weeks.That’s not the first time Apple’s most expensive iPhone turned out to be the most desired. Honestly, I can’t decide between the orange 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro, too. Apparently, many people have decided, so whatever I end up choosing, I may need to wait.