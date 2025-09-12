Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Some iPhone 17 models shipping has already slipped to October

If that’s any sign of how popular Apple’s new phones are, we have a clear winner.

It’s pre-order day for all the iPhone 17 models, and everyone who has managed to snag one early enough should be very excited. For everyone else, it’s time to see how long it will take for a new iPhone 17, 17 Pro, or iPhone Air to arrive, and some estimates have already started slipping.

If you want a big iPhone, you may have to wait


The longest delays we’re already seeing are for the shipping of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The estimated delivery date for most configurations is between October 6 and October 13. The Deep Blue color appear to be a little more available, with some configurations available for delivery after September 24. However, there’s no option for the largest iPhone 17 model to be delivered on the release date.

Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup appears to be widely available. The estimated delivery for all combinations of storage and colors of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and the vanilla iPhone 17 is September 19. 

That may mean Apple is just doing a better job




We’re often compelled to see the pre-order shipping dates as a signal of how well or badly different iPhone models are selling. However, that’s not the best way to gauge the interest in the different models.

There’s a chance that Apple did a good job with the supply of most of the iPhone 17 models, which is why their shipping dates are stable. So, the slipping shipping dates of the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be a signal that Apple has fewer units available. 

Have you pre-ordered an iPhone 17 or iPhone Air?

Vote View Result


It might also mean that everyone wants a giant orange iPhone, but we’ll be able to say for sure in a few weeks.

No surprises here


That’s not the first time Apple’s most expensive iPhone turned out to be the most desired. Honestly, I can’t decide between the orange 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro, too. Apparently, many people have decided, so whatever I end up choosing, I may need to wait.

