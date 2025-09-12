Some iPhone 17 models shipping has already slipped to October
If that’s any sign of how popular Apple’s new phones are, we have a clear winner.
It’s pre-order day for all the iPhone 17 models, and everyone who has managed to snag one early enough should be very excited. For everyone else, it’s time to see how long it will take for a new iPhone 17, 17 Pro, or iPhone Air to arrive, and some estimates have already started slipping.
The longest delays we’re already seeing are for the shipping of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The estimated delivery date for most configurations is between October 6 and October 13. The Deep Blue color appear to be a little more available, with some configurations available for delivery after September 24. However, there’s no option for the largest iPhone 17 model to be delivered on the release date.
Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup appears to be widely available. The estimated delivery for all combinations of storage and colors of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and the vanilla iPhone 17 is September 19.
If you want a big iPhone, you may have to wait
The longest delays we’re already seeing are for the shipping of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The estimated delivery date for most configurations is between October 6 and October 13. The Deep Blue color appear to be a little more available, with some configurations available for delivery after September 24. However, there’s no option for the largest iPhone 17 model to be delivered on the release date.
Invalid OFFERSWIDGET tag - missing id
Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup appears to be widely available. The estimated delivery for all combinations of storage and colors of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and the vanilla iPhone 17 is September 19.
That may mean Apple is just doing a better job
The iPhone Air doesn't appear to have any delays. | Image Credit - Apple
We’re often compelled to see the pre-order shipping dates as a signal of how well or badly different iPhone models are selling. However, that’s not the best way to gauge the interest in the different models.
There’s a chance that Apple did a good job with the supply of most of the iPhone 17 models, which is why their shipping dates are stable. So, the slipping shipping dates of the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be a signal that Apple has fewer units available.
It might also mean that everyone wants a giant orange iPhone, but we’ll be able to say for sure in a few weeks.
That’s not the first time Apple’s most expensive iPhone turned out to be the most desired. Honestly, I can’t decide between the orange 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro, too. Apparently, many people have decided, so whatever I end up choosing, I may need to wait.
There’s a chance that Apple did a good job with the supply of most of the iPhone 17 models, which is why their shipping dates are stable. So, the slipping shipping dates of the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be a signal that Apple has fewer units available.
It might also mean that everyone wants a giant orange iPhone, but we’ll be able to say for sure in a few weeks.
No surprises here
That’s not the first time Apple’s most expensive iPhone turned out to be the most desired. Honestly, I can’t decide between the orange 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro, too. Apparently, many people have decided, so whatever I end up choosing, I may need to wait.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: