$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone 17 release date revealed in telecom documents: It's coming in early September!

We have another hint pointing toward the exact date of the iPhone 17 series unveiling!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 release date revealed in telecom documents: It's coming in early September!
The iPhone 17 series is coming in September, and we already had a couple of leaks about the potential date of the event. First hints about the exact date of the Apple event came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

Gurman suggested that Apple will hold the event during the week of September 8th, with Thursday out of the question, as September 11th would be a poor choice for announcing the new iPhones, as it will coincide with honoring the 9/11 tragic event.

Apple traditionally avoids Fridays for such announcements, so by the power of deduction, Gurman says that Apple will announce its next lineup on September 8th or 9th, Tuesday or Wednesday, respectively.

The iPhone 17 series will be announced on September 9



Now we have another hint pointing toward September 9th as the date of the event. The information comes from the German website iPhone-Ticker and cites internal sources from German telecom providers.

Here's the most important part of the news translated from German: "According to internal information from German mobile phone providers, the date chosen this year is Tuesday, September 9."

There are more dates cited in the story, with first pre-orders starting on September 12th (that's Friday), and wider market availability and retail sales coming on September 19th (another Friday).

Apple iPhone 17 series schedule:
  • Announcement: September 9th, Tuesday
  • First pre-orders: September 12th, Friday
  • Market release: September 19, Friday

What iPhone models will be announced on September 9th?



Alongside the usual suspects, namely the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple will reveal a new model called the iPhone 17 Air. It's replacing the iPhone 17 Plus and will fight for the title "thinnest smartphone on the market" with just 5.5 mm thickness.

Some of the expected changes under the hood include a new A19 silicon with a Pro version for the upper-tier models, an increased amount of RAM on the ultra-thin iPhone, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and also increased battery capacity for the iPhone 17 Pro Max (5,000 mAh for the first time in iPhone's history).

There's another rumor about a potential upgrade to the Dynamic Island feature, coming from the famous tipster Majin Bu. According to the leaker, Apple is looking for ways to expand the functionality of the Dynamic Island in the coming years, and this might show in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

Recommended Stories
Another big design change that is almost a certainty at this point (thanks to numerous leaked renders, and dummies) is the new camera island. The camera housing will span side-to-side much like the Camera Bar on Pixel phones, but in the renders it also looks quite wide, too. The only exception is the iPhone 17 Air model which is expected to sport a single camera on its back, making the camera bump much more understated.

Where's the iPhone 17 Plus?



It looks like Apple is switching strategies with the naming scheme and the model layout. The iPhone Plus was brought back to life in the iPhone 14 lineup as a cheaper big-screen alternative to the Pro Max, but sales have been weak ever since.

Apple is rebranding the iPhone Plus to Air and throwing in the thinness factor, much like what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S25 Edge (even though the Galaxy S25 Plus still exists).

The iPhone 17 Air will directly compete with the S25 Edge price-wise as well; it's expected to cost around $899-950.

It remains to be seen whether people will hop on this new "thin smartphone" train, but judging by the S25 Edge sales, things might take off slowly. The Elec reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge is "selling fewer units than the company anticipated." Due to this, Samsung has lowered its production numbers of the device.

Which iPhone 17 model are you most excited about?

Vote View Result

Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u •

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless