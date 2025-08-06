iPhone 17 release date revealed in telecom documents: It's coming in early September!

iPhone 17





The iPhone 17 series will be announced on September 9



Now we have another hint pointing toward September 9th as the date of the event. The information comes from the



Here's the most important part of the news translated from German: "According to internal information from German mobile phone providers, the date chosen this year is Tuesday, September 9."



Now we have another hint pointing toward September 9th as the date of the event. The information comes from the German website iPhone-Ticker and cites internal sources from German telecom providers.Here's the most important part of the news translated from German:There are more dates cited in the story, with first pre-orders starting on September 12th (that's Friday), and wider market availability and retail sales coming on September 19th (another Friday).





Announcement: September 9th, Tuesday

First pre-orders: September 12th, Friday

Market release: September 19, Friday





There's another rumor about a potential upgrade to the Dynamic Island feature, coming from the famous tipster Majin Bu. According to the leaker, Apple is looking for ways to expand the functionality of the Dynamic Island in the coming years, and this might show in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.



iPhone 17 Air model which is expected to sport a single camera on its back, making the camera bump much more understated.



Where's the iPhone 17 Plus?



It looks like Apple is switching strategies with the naming scheme and the model layout. The iPhone Plus was brought back to life in the



Apple is rebranding the iPhone Plus to Air and throwing in the thinness factor, much like what Samsung has done with the



The iPhone 17 Air will directly compete with the S25 Edge price-wise as well; it's expected to cost around $899-950.



It remains to be seen whether people will hop on this new "thin smartphone" train, but judging by the S25 Edge sales, things might take off slowly. The Elec reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge is "selling fewer units than the company anticipated." Due to this, Samsung has lowered its production numbers of the device.



Another big design change that is almost a certainty at this point ( thanks to numerous leaked renders , and dummies) is the new camera island. The camera housing will span side-to-side much like the Camera Bar on Pixel phones, but in the renders it also looks quite wide, too.