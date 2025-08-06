iPhone 17 release date revealed in telecom documents: It's coming in early September!
We have another hint pointing toward the exact date of the iPhone 17 series unveiling!
The iPhone 17 series is coming in September, and we already had a couple of leaks about the potential date of the event. First hints about the exact date of the Apple event came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.
Gurman suggested that Apple will hold the event during the week of September 8th, with Thursday out of the question, as September 11th would be a poor choice for announcing the new iPhones, as it will coincide with honoring the 9/11 tragic event.
Now we have another hint pointing toward September 9th as the date of the event. The information comes from the German website iPhone-Ticker and cites internal sources from German telecom providers.
Here's the most important part of the news translated from German: "According to internal information from German mobile phone providers, the date chosen this year is Tuesday, September 9."
There are more dates cited in the story, with first pre-orders starting on September 12th (that's Friday), and wider market availability and retail sales coming on September 19th (another Friday).
Alongside the usual suspects, namely the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple will reveal a new model called the iPhone 17 Air. It's replacing the iPhone 17 Plus and will fight for the title "thinnest smartphone on the market" with just 5.5 mm thickness.
Some of the expected changes under the hood include a new A19 silicon with a Pro version for the upper-tier models, an increased amount of RAM on the ultra-thin iPhone, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and also increased battery capacity for the iPhone 17 Pro Max (5,000 mAh for the first time in iPhone's history).
Apple traditionally avoids Fridays for such announcements, so by the power of deduction, Gurman says that Apple will announce its next lineup on September 8th or 9th, Tuesday or Wednesday, respectively.
The iPhone 17 series will be announced on September 9
Apple iPhone 17 series schedule:
- Announcement: September 9th, Tuesday
- First pre-orders: September 12th, Friday
- Market release: September 19, Friday
What iPhone models will be announced on September 9th?
There's another rumor about a potential upgrade to the Dynamic Island feature, coming from the famous tipster Majin Bu. According to the leaker, Apple is looking for ways to expand the functionality of the Dynamic Island in the coming years, and this might show in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.
Another big design change that is almost a certainty at this point (thanks to numerous leaked renders, and dummies) is the new camera island. The camera housing will span side-to-side much like the Camera Bar on Pixel phones, but in the renders it also looks quite wide, too. The only exception is the iPhone 17 Air model which is expected to sport a single camera on its back, making the camera bump much more understated.
It looks like Apple is switching strategies with the naming scheme and the model layout. The iPhone Plus was brought back to life in the iPhone 14 lineup as a cheaper big-screen alternative to the Pro Max, but sales have been weak ever since.
The iPhone 17 Air will directly compete with the S25 Edge price-wise as well; it's expected to cost around $899-950.
It remains to be seen whether people will hop on this new "thin smartphone" train, but judging by the S25 Edge sales, things might take off slowly. The Elec reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge is "selling fewer units than the company anticipated." Due to this, Samsung has lowered its production numbers of the device.
Where's the iPhone 17 Plus?
