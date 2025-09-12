Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers

Boost Mobile, T-Mobile, and Verizon users should purchase their iPhone 17 from Apple.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Verizon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPhone 17 T-Mobile Verizon Boost
iPhone 17 Pro | Image Credit - Apple

The iPhone 17 series is now available for pre-order, and as always, carriers are offering deals to subsidise the purchase. If you are buying an iPhone 17 via your carrier, you might want to do it at Apple.

Telecom companies offer an economical way of upgrading to the iPhone 17, which can cost as much as $2,000, depending on the model you opt for. In return, they require you to adhere to certain requirements. One of the conditions you are bound by is keeping your phone locked to their network.

If you don't like the sound of that, you might want to purchase your device from Apple. Your purchase will still be routed through a carrier, but your device will be unlocked, meaning it will also work on other carriers.



This only applies to T-Mobile, Verizon, and Boost Mobile. An AT&T-lockediPhone 17 bought from Apple will be locked.

Do you care if your device is locked if you are still bound by a two-year financing plan?

Vote View Result
 

T-Mobile and Verizon are running different iPhone 17 promos, and in most cases, you are required to trade in an old phone and agree to an installment plan spanning two years to maximize your savings.

If you are a T-Mobile, Verizon, or Boost Mobile customer, an iPhone 17 bought through them will remain network-locked until it's fully paid off. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to change that to give flexibility to customers, allowing them to select a provider that offers the best value.

iPhone 17 Pro: pre-order for as low as $0.00/mo.

$0 /mo
$30 56
$31 off (100%)
The powerful iPhone 17 Pro is finally here! You can already pre-order the new Pro with an upgraded design and a brilliant display for as low as $0.00/mo. at AT&T. To get the deal, you must trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition and a suitable plan. The offer is available for new and existing customers.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro Max: pre-order for $2.78/mo.

$2 78 /mo
$33 34
$31 off (92%)
Trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition, set up a new line on a qualifying AT&T plan or upgrade your current one, and you can get a huge discount on the impressive iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meeting those requirements will bring the Pro Max to $2.78/mo. from its $33.34 monthly price at AT&T. That saves you up to $1,100 after 36 monthly bill credits.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17: pre-order for $0.00/mo. at AT&T

$0 /mo
$23 06
$23 off (100%)
Get the iPhone 17 and enjoy improved design, better battery life, and top-tier performance. Right now, you can pre-order the device for $0.00/mo. with eligible iPhone trade-in (any condition) and a qualifying plan.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone Air: pre-order for $4.73/mo. at AT&T

$4 73 /mo
$27 78
$23 off (83%)
The slimmest iPhone is here! You can now pre-order the powerful iPhone Air at AT&T for only $4.73/mo. with an eligible iPhone trade-in from any year and a qualifying plan. Shipping is set for September 19.
Pre-order at AT&T


T-Mobile users will benefit the most by ordering via Apple. That's because while Verizon only locks phones for 60 days, T-Mobile enforces restrictions for up to 365 days. Moreover, T-Mobile changed its policy last year to penalize those who pay off their phones early. The company wants to keep you tied to itself for as long as possible, and buying an unlocked phone will help you reclaim some semblance of freedom. 

For the full terms and conditions, you might want to reach out to a customer care representative to make sure you are making an informed decision.

T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP

Latest News

Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless