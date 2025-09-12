T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
Boost Mobile, T-Mobile, and Verizon users should purchase their iPhone 17 from Apple.
iPhone 17 Pro | Image Credit - Apple
The iPhone 17 series is now available for pre-order, and as always, carriers are offering deals to subsidise the purchase. If you are buying an iPhone 17 via your carrier, you might want to do it at Apple.
Telecom companies offer an economical way of upgrading to the iPhone 17, which can cost as much as $2,000, depending on the model you opt for. In return, they require you to adhere to certain requirements. One of the conditions you are bound by is keeping your phone locked to their network.
If you don't like the sound of that, you might want to purchase your device from Apple. Your purchase will still be routed through a carrier, but your device will be unlocked, meaning it will also work on other carriers.
T-Mobile, Verizon, and Boost Mobile customers can get an unlocked iPhone 17 by buying at Apple.
This only applies to T-Mobile, Verizon, and Boost Mobile. An AT&T-lockediPhone 17 bought from Apple will be locked.
T-Mobile and Verizon are running different iPhone 17 promos, and in most cases, you are required to trade in an old phone and agree to an installment plan spanning two years to maximize your savings.
If you are a T-Mobile, Verizon, or Boost Mobile customer, an iPhone 17 bought through them will remain network-locked until it's fully paid off. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to change that to give flexibility to customers, allowing them to select a provider that offers the best value.
T-Mobile users will benefit the most by ordering via Apple. That's because while Verizon only locks phones for 60 days, T-Mobile enforces restrictions for up to 365 days. Moreover, T-Mobile changed its policy last year to penalize those who pay off their phones early. The company wants to keep you tied to itself for as long as possible, and buying an unlocked phone will help you reclaim some semblance of freedom.
For the full terms and conditions, you might want to reach out to a customer care representative to make sure you are making an informed decision.
