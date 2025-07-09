FCC gets an earful from consumers upset with Verizon's policy for unlocking phones

Verizon acquired some 700MHz low-band spectrum in 2008, the FCC demanded that the carrier unlock phones after 60 days in order to get the transaction approved. The FCC also kept the agreement in place when it gave Verizon the go-ahead to buy Tracfone in 2021. Back in May, we told you that Verizon filed a request with the FCC asking the regulatory agency to waive an agreement it made with the wireless provider back in 2008. Whenacquired some 700MHz low-band spectrum in 2008, the FCC demanded that the carrier unlock phones after 60 days in order to get the transaction approved. The FCC also kept the agreement in place when it gavethe go-ahead to buy Tracfone in 2021.





After receiving Verizon 's request to waive its agreement with the FCC forcing it to unlock phones after 60 days, the FCC asked the public to comment on Verizon 's petition. Comments were received from regular citizens who want to be able to have their phones hooked up with any carrier they wish, Verizon would prefer to lock customers' devices to its own network. This way it can still make huge profits even when it offers great deals on new phones.

According to Fierce Wireless, over 200 consumer comments were sent to the FCC, many of which attacked Verizon for wanting to lock down their phones. Some of the 60 or so comments that Fierce Wireless was able to view said things such as, "I do not want my phones locked for longer periods, period." Another comment said, "With features such as Dual SIM, I think customers should be given an option to unlock their phone when requested (for any reason), and there should be an easier route to unlock a carrier-locked phone."

One group not so willing to see phones get unlocked is law enforcement. This group and Verizon have voiced the same concern over criminals buying unlocked phones and then shipping them to other countries where they can be resold and used to help run illegal businesses.







Instead of calling for the FCC to grant Verizon 's waiver request, EchoStar says in its filing, "The proper remedy for an uneven playing field is to level it for all participants. The

Commission should expeditiously adopt a uniform industry-wide device unlocking policy." The FCC is expected to close its final round of public comments on July 21st and we might have a better idea by then whether it will agree to having one unlocking policy for all wireless providers.

