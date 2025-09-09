Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Max finally has a 2TB version but its price is brutal

Do you really want to pay that much for the smartphone with the biggest available storage?

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro Max finally has a 2TB version but its price is brutal
Apple has just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, and while most rumors turned out to be true, there were also a few surprises. One of them was that Apple didn’t just raise the minimum storage of the iPhone 17 Pro, but it also updated the maximum available option on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Starting this year, Apple’s largest smartphone has an option with 2TB storage, which is the first time the company is offering such capacity on any of its devices. However, the opportunity to keep so much data on your new phone comes at a very hefty price.



More specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max with 2TB storage will set you back $1,999. I know many people were really excited by the idea of having such a big iPhone, but I wonder how many of them would be willing to pay so much.



Technically, Apple didn’t raise any of the iPhone 17 prices. Yes, the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro is now $1,099, but that’s the same as the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro. The priciest iPhone 17 Pro Max is more expensive than the pricier iPhone 16 Pro Max, but the new model has the 1TB option at the same price of $1,599 as last year.

Apple is the first major smartphone company to release a device with 2TB of storage. The Google Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and every other ultra flagship reach only 1TB. Interestingly, the iPhone Air also has a 1TB version, even though Apple’s vanilla iPhone 17 model doesn’t go beyond 512GB.

Would you pay that much to get a 2TB smartphone?

Vote View Result


I never really understood people who opted for the giant storage phones. The only scenario that could make me consider paying for more than 256GB is if I suddenly start shooting ProRes video with my phone. Otherwise, the combination of smaller on-device storage and bigger cloud storage works great for me.

iPhone 17 Pro Max finally has a 2TB version but its price is brutal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 2

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless