iPhone 17 Pro Max finally has a 2TB version but its price is brutal
Do you really want to pay that much for the smartphone with the biggest available storage?
Apple has just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, and while most rumors turned out to be true, there were also a few surprises. One of them was that Apple didn’t just raise the minimum storage of the iPhone 17 Pro, but it also updated the maximum available option on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Starting this year, Apple’s largest smartphone has an option with 2TB storage, which is the first time the company is offering such capacity on any of its devices. However, the opportunity to keep so much data on your new phone comes at a very hefty price.
More specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max with 2TB storage will set you back $1,999. I know many people were really excited by the idea of having such a big iPhone, but I wonder how many of them would be willing to pay so much.
Technically, Apple didn’t raise any of the iPhone 17 prices. Yes, the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro is now $1,099, but that’s the same as the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro. The priciest iPhone 17 Pro Max is more expensive than the pricier iPhone 16 Pro Max, but the new model has the 1TB option at the same price of $1,599 as last year.
Apple is the first major smartphone company to release a device with 2TB of storage. The Google Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and every other ultra flagship reach only 1TB. Interestingly, the iPhone Air also has a 1TB version, even though Apple’s vanilla iPhone 17 model doesn’t go beyond 512GB.
I never really understood people who opted for the giant storage phones. The only scenario that could make me consider paying for more than 256GB is if I suddenly start shooting ProRes video with my phone. Otherwise, the combination of smaller on-device storage and bigger cloud storage works great for me.
